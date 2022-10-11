Delta Corp Q2 Earnings Live Updates: Shares trade lower ahead of announcement
Delta Corp, Corp, Choksi Imaging, GM Breweries, Supreme infra, Trident Texofab and Gujarat Hotels will announce their Q2 earnings today
Delta Corp, Corp, Choksi Imaging, GM Breweries, Supreme infra, Trident Texofab and Gujarat Hotels will announce their Q2 earnings today
TCS kicked off the Q2 earnings season on Monday, beating estimates on many parameters. Today many companies including Delta Corp, Corp, Choksi Imaging, GM Breweries, Supreme infra, Trident Texofab and Gujarat Hotels will announce their Q2 earnings today.
Trident Texofab witnessed a positive financial performance in the last quarter of FY 2022. Its year-on-year sale improved by 57.05 % to ₹23.40 crore in the last quarter.
Trading company Trident Texofab recorded a 4.9 % growth in its shares ahead of Q2 results in morning. The company shares closed at ₹108.75 yesterday. Its shares are trading 4.97% higher at ₹114.15.
According to MarketsMojo analysis, Delta Corp company showed very positive financial performance in the previous quarter. Its net sales reached ₹250.27 crore by growing at 62.5%.
Alcoholic beverages manufacturing company, GM Breweries showed a slow start on the stock market index today. Its shares were trading 0.65% lower at ₹631.35 before the announcement of its Q2 earnings.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!