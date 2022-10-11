Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Delta Corp Q2 Earnings Live Updates: Shares trade lower ahead of announcement

Indian stock market index Sensex was trading lower amid weak global cues with traders closely watching Q2 earnings
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:06 PM ISTSharmila Bhadoria

Delta Corp, Corp, Choksi Imaging, GM Breweries, Supreme infra, Trident Texofab and Gujarat Hotels will announce their Q2 earnings today

TCS kicked off the Q2 earnings season on Monday, beating estimates on many parameters. Today many companies including Delta Corp, Corp, Choksi Imaging, GM Breweries, Supreme infra, Trident Texofab and Gujarat Hotels will announce their Q2 earnings today.

11 Oct 2022, 12:06 PM IST Trident Texofab recorded positive financial growth in the June quarter

Trident Texofab witnessed a positive financial performance in the last quarter of FY 2022. Its year-on-year sale improved by 57.05 % to 23.40 crore in the last quarter.

11 Oct 2022, 11:41 AM IST Trident Texofab opened 4.9% higher at ₹114

Trading company Trident Texofab recorded a 4.9 % growth in its shares ahead of Q2 results in morning. The company shares closed at 108.75 yesterday. Its shares are trading 4.97% higher at 114.15. 

11 Oct 2022, 11:15 AM IST Delta Corp showed very positive financial performance in previous quarter

According to MarketsMojo analysis, Delta Corp company showed very positive financial performance in the previous quarter. Its net sales reached 250.27 crore by growing at 62.5%.

11 Oct 2022, 10:55 AM IST GM Breweries shares fell by 0.65% 

Alcoholic beverages manufacturing company, GM Breweries showed a slow start on the stock market index today. Its shares were trading 0.65% lower at 631.35 before the announcement of its Q2 earnings.

11 Oct 2022, 10:10 AM IST Delta Corp shares lower ahead of Q2

Delta Corp shares were trading 0.74% lower at 226 ahead of Q2 earnings. 

