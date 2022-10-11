Delta Corp Q2 Earnings Live Updates: Shares trade lower ahead of announcement

Trident Texofab recorded positive financial growth in the June quarter Trident Texofab witnessed a positive financial performance in the last quarter of FY 2022. Its year-on-year sale improved by 57.05 % to ₹23.40 crore in the last quarter.

Trident Texofab opened 4.9% higher at ₹114 Trading company Trident Texofab recorded a 4.9 % growth in its shares ahead of Q2 results in morning. The company shares closed at ₹108.75 yesterday. Its shares are trading 4.97% higher at ₹114.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delta Corp showed very positive financial performance in previous quarter According to MarketsMojo analysis, Delta Corp company showed very positive financial performance in the previous quarter. Its net sales reached ₹250.27 crore by growing at 62.5%.

GM Breweries shares fell by 0.65% Alcoholic beverages manufacturing company, GM Breweries showed a slow start on the stock market index today. Its shares were trading 0.65% lower at ₹631.35 before the announcement of its Q2 earnings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}