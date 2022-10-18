GMDC’s Q2 profit jumps 273% to Rs151 crore

GMDC’s Q2 profit jumps 273% to Rs151 crore1 min read . 07:29 PM IST
- The consolidated income of the public sector enterprise increased to Rs591.4 crore in the July-Sept period from Rs494.7 crore in the year-ago quarter
NEW DELHI :State-owned minerals and lignite mining company Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹151.22 crore in Q2 FY23, rising 273% from the quarter ended September 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹40.4 crore in the year-ago period, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) said in a filing to BSE.
The consolidated income of the public sector enterprise increased to ₹591.4 crore in the July-September period from ₹494.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.
Commenting on the financial performance of the company, Roopwant Singh, IAS, Managing Director, GMDC said, “Overall we have made significant progress across our strategic priorities, creating value for all stakeholders. We are on track to delivering what we had promised during our earlier interactions with the investors. Operationally, we have delivered a robust set of numbers driven by our performance and supportive commodity prices. I can assure our investors that we are doing our best to turn around our power segment. We are committed to making GMDC stronger through growth, operational efficiencies, unlocking through technology and digitalization."
GMDC’s revenue from mining stood at ₹484.75 crore, rising 21.33% from the same period last year. Revenue from power stood at ₹72.21 crore, surging 1.05% YoY, for the quarter ended 30 September, the filing said.
GMDC is one of the leading mining players in India. It is a State Public Undertaking of the Government of Gujarat.
The company currently has five operational lignite mines located in Kutch, South Gujarat, and Bhavnagar region. It is purportedly the largest merchant seller of lignite in the country.