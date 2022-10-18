GMDC’s Q2 profit jumps 273% to Rs151 crore

Commenting on the financial performance of the company, Roopwant Singh, IAS, Managing Director, GMDC said, “Overall we have made significant progress across our strategic priorities, creating value for all stakeholders. We are on track to delivering what we had promised during our earlier interactions with the investors. Operationally, we have delivered a robust set of numbers driven by our performance and supportive commodity prices. I can assure our investors that we are doing our best to turn around our power segment. We are committed to making GMDC stronger through growth, operational efficiencies, unlocking through technology and digitalization."