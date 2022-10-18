Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  GMDC’s Q2 profit jumps 273% to Rs151 crore

GMDC’s Q2 profit jumps 273% to Rs151 crore

1 min read . 07:29 PM ISTSaurav Anand
GMDC had posted a consolidated profit of 40.4 crore in the year-ago period.

  • The consolidated income of the public sector enterprise increased to Rs591.4 crore in the July-Sept period from Rs494.7 crore in the year-ago quarter

NEW DELHI :State-owned minerals and lignite mining company Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of 151.22 crore in Q2 FY23, rising 273% from the quarter ended September 2021.

NEW DELHI :State-owned minerals and lignite mining company Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of 151.22 crore in Q2 FY23, rising 273% from the quarter ended September 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of 40.4 crore in the year-ago period, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) said in a filing to BSE.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of 40.4 crore in the year-ago period, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) said in a filing to BSE.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The consolidated income of the public sector enterprise increased to 591.4 crore in the July-September period from 494.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Commenting on the financial performance of the company, Roopwant Singh, IAS, Managing Director, GMDC said, “Overall we have made significant progress across our strategic priorities, creating value for all stakeholders. We are on track to delivering what we had promised during our earlier interactions with the investors. Operationally, we have delivered a robust set of numbers driven by our performance and supportive commodity prices. I can assure our investors that we are doing our best to turn around our power segment. We are committed to making GMDC stronger through growth, operational efficiencies, unlocking through technology and digitalization."

GMDC’s revenue from mining stood at 484.75 crore, rising 21.33% from the same period last year. Revenue from power stood at 72.21 crore, surging 1.05% YoY, for the quarter ended 30 September, the filing said.

GMDC is one of the leading mining players in India. It is a State Public Undertaking of the Government of Gujarat. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The company currently has five operational lignite mines located in Kutch, South Gujarat, and Bhavnagar region. It is purportedly the largest merchant seller of lignite in the country.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP