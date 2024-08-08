GMM Pfaudler Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 54.01% YOY

GMM Pfaudler Q1 Results Live : GMM Pfaudler declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.93% & the profit decreased by 54.01% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6% while the profit decreased by 18.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.33% q-o-q & decreased by 2.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.96% q-o-q & decreased by 42.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.62 for Q1 which decreased by 54.01% Y-o-Y.
GMM Pfaudler has delivered -2.97% return in the last 1 week, -5.36% return in the last 6 months and -13.02% YTD return.
Currently, GMM Pfaudler has a market cap of ₹6303 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1897.95 & ₹1143.1 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
GMM Pfaudler Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|785.2
|740.73
|+6%
|912.27
|-13.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|246.18
|260.04
|-5.33%
|251.87
|-2.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.43
|35.73
|-9.24%
|34.7
|-6.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|729.1
|685.71
|+6.33%
|814.85
|-10.52%
|Operating Income
|56.1
|55.02
|+1.96%
|97.42
|-42.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.14
|35.59
|+15.59%
|85.81
|-52.06%
|Net Income
|25.26
|31.07
|-18.7%
|54.93
|-54.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.62
|6.92
|-18.79%
|12.22
|-54.01%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess