GMM Pfaudler Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 54.01% YOY

GMM Pfaudler Q1 Results Live : GMM Pfaudler declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.93% & the profit decreased by 54.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6% while the profit decreased by 18.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.33% q-o-q & decreased by 2.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.96% q-o-q & decreased by 42.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.62 for Q1 which decreased by 54.01% Y-o-Y.

GMM Pfaudler has delivered -2.97% return in the last 1 week, -5.36% return in the last 6 months and -13.02% YTD return.

Currently, GMM Pfaudler has a market cap of ₹6303 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1897.95 & ₹1143.1 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

GMM Pfaudler Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 785.2 740.73 +6% 912.27 -13.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 246.18 260.04 -5.33% 251.87 -2.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.43 35.73 -9.24% 34.7 -6.54% Total Operating Expense 729.1 685.71 +6.33% 814.85 -10.52% Operating Income 56.1 55.02 +1.96% 97.42 -42.41% Net Income Before Taxes 41.14 35.59 +15.59% 85.81 -52.06% Net Income 25.26 31.07 -18.7% 54.93 -54.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.62 6.92 -18.79% 12.22 -54.01%