Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GMM Pfaudler Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 54.01% YOY

GMM Pfaudler Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 54.01% YOY

Livemint

GMM Pfaudler Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 13.93% YoY & profit decreased by 54.01% YoY

GMM Pfaudler Q1 Results Live

GMM Pfaudler Q1 Results Live : GMM Pfaudler declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.93% & the profit decreased by 54.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6% while the profit decreased by 18.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.33% q-o-q & decreased by 2.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.96% q-o-q & decreased by 42.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.62 for Q1 which decreased by 54.01% Y-o-Y.

GMM Pfaudler has delivered -2.97% return in the last 1 week, -5.36% return in the last 6 months and -13.02% YTD return.

Currently, GMM Pfaudler has a market cap of 6303 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1897.95 & 1143.1 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

GMM Pfaudler Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue785.2740.73+6%912.27-13.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total246.18260.04-5.33%251.87-2.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.4335.73-9.24%34.7-6.54%
Total Operating Expense729.1685.71+6.33%814.85-10.52%
Operating Income56.155.02+1.96%97.42-42.41%
Net Income Before Taxes41.1435.59+15.59%85.81-52.06%
Net Income25.2631.07-18.7%54.93-54.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.626.92-18.79%12.22-54.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.26Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹785.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

