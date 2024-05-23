GMM Pfaudler Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.24% YOY

GMM Pfaudler Q4 Results Live : GMM Pfaudler declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, reporting a decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The topline decreased by 14.46% and the profit decreased by 19.24% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.47% and the profit decreased by 2.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.69% q-o-q and increased by 4.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income took a hit, down by 32.24% q-o-q and decreased by 11.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is ₹6.92, marking a decrease of 19.17% Y-o-Y.

Despite the financial challenges, GMM Pfaudler has delivered mixed returns to its investors with 1.72% return in the last week, -8.61% return in the last 6 months, and -12.76% YTD return.

Currently, GMM Pfaudler boasts a market cap of ₹6322.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1897.95 & ₹1205.6 respectively.

Analysts' sentiment towards GMM Pfaudler as of 23 May, 2024, remains positive with 1 out of 1 analysts providing a Strong Buy rating and a consensus recommendation to Strong Buy.

GMM Pfaudler Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 740.73 856 -13.47% 865.95 -14.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 260.04 255.73 +1.69% 249.47 +4.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 35.73 32.67 +9.37% 33.85 +5.55% Total Operating Expense 685.71 774.8 -11.5% 803.61 -14.67% Operating Income 55.02 81.2 -32.24% 62.34 -11.74% Net Income Before Taxes 35.59 50.49 -29.51% 55.56 -35.94% Net Income 31.07 31.72 -2.05% 38.47 -19.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.92 7.05 -1.84% 8.56 -19.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.07Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹740.73Cr

