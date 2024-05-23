Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GMM Pfaudler Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.24% YOY

GMM Pfaudler Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.24% YOY

GMM Pfaudler Q4 Results Live

GMM Pfaudler Q4 Results Live : GMM Pfaudler declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, reporting a decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The topline decreased by 14.46% and the profit decreased by 19.24% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.47% and the profit decreased by 2.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.69% q-o-q and increased by 4.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income took a hit, down by 32.24% q-o-q and decreased by 11.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is 6.92, marking a decrease of 19.17% Y-o-Y.

Despite the financial challenges, GMM Pfaudler has delivered mixed returns to its investors with 1.72% return in the last week, -8.61% return in the last 6 months, and -12.76% YTD return.

Currently, GMM Pfaudler boasts a market cap of 6322.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1897.95 & 1205.6 respectively.

Analysts' sentiment towards GMM Pfaudler as of 23 May, 2024, remains positive with 1 out of 1 analysts providing a Strong Buy rating and a consensus recommendation to Strong Buy.

GMM Pfaudler Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue740.73856-13.47%865.95-14.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total260.04255.73+1.69%249.47+4.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization35.7332.67+9.37%33.85+5.55%
Total Operating Expense685.71774.8-11.5%803.61-14.67%
Operating Income55.0281.2-32.24%62.34-11.74%
Net Income Before Taxes35.5950.49-29.51%55.56-35.94%
Net Income31.0731.72-2.05%38.47-19.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.927.05-1.84%8.56-19.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.07Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹740.73Cr

