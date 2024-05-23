GMM Pfaudler Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.24% YOY

GMM Pfaudler Q4 Results Live : GMM Pfaudler declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, reporting a decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year.
The topline decreased by 14.46% and the profit decreased by 19.24% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.47% and the profit decreased by 2.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.69% q-o-q and increased by 4.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income took a hit, down by 32.24% q-o-q and decreased by 11.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹6.92, marking a decrease of 19.17% Y-o-Y.
Despite the financial challenges, GMM Pfaudler has delivered mixed returns to its investors with 1.72% return in the last week, -8.61% return in the last 6 months, and -12.76% YTD return.
Currently, GMM Pfaudler boasts a market cap of ₹6322.33 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1897.95 & ₹1205.6 respectively.
Analysts' sentiment towards GMM Pfaudler as of 23 May, 2024, remains positive with 1 out of 1 analysts providing a Strong Buy rating and a consensus recommendation to Strong Buy.
GMM Pfaudler Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|740.73
|856
|-13.47%
|865.95
|-14.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|260.04
|255.73
|+1.69%
|249.47
|+4.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|35.73
|32.67
|+9.37%
|33.85
|+5.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|685.71
|774.8
|-11.5%
|803.61
|-14.67%
|Operating Income
|55.02
|81.2
|-32.24%
|62.34
|-11.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|35.59
|50.49
|-29.51%
|55.56
|-35.94%
|Net Income
|31.07
|31.72
|-2.05%
|38.47
|-19.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.92
|7.05
|-1.84%
|8.56
|-19.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.07Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹740.73Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!