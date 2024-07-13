GNA Axles Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 16.21% YOY

GNA Axles Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.84% YoY & profit decreased by 16.21% YoY

Livemint
First Published13 Jul 2024, 11:30 AM IST
GNA Axles Q1 Results Live
GNA Axles Q1 Results Live

GNA Axles Q1 Results Live : GNA Axles declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 6.84% & the profit decreased by 16.21% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.71% and the profit increased by 65.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.19% q-o-q & increased by 5.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 78.66% q-o-q & decreased by 12.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.47 for Q1 which decreased by 16.14% Y-o-Y.

GNA Axles has delivered 1.77% return in the last 1 week, -11.47% return in the last 6 months and -0.02% YTD return.

Currently, GNA Axles has a market cap of 1910.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of 583.25 & 357.2 respectively.

As of 13 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

GNA Axles Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue399.62371.02+7.71%374.02+6.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.6217.49+12.19%18.59+5.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.7712.9+6.74%12.21+12.78%
Total Operating Expense358.58348.05+3.03%326.99+9.66%
Operating Income41.0422.97+78.66%47.03-12.74%
Net Income Before Taxes37.7620.29+86.1%45.01-16.12%
Net Income27.7616.74+65.86%33.13-16.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.473.9+65.9%7.71-16.14%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27.76Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>399.62Cr
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 11:30 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsGNA Axles Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 16.21% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,263.00176.00
    Chennai
    74,699.00757.00
    Delhi
    74,989.00975.00
    Kolkata
    74,190.00-187.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue