GNA Axles Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 16.21% YOY

GNA Axles Q1 Results Live : GNA Axles declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 6.84% & the profit decreased by 16.21% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.71% and the profit increased by 65.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.19% q-o-q & increased by 5.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 78.66% q-o-q & decreased by 12.74% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.47 for Q1 which decreased by 16.14% Y-o-Y.
GNA Axles has delivered 1.77% return in the last 1 week, -11.47% return in the last 6 months and -0.02% YTD return.
Currently, GNA Axles has a market cap of ₹1910.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹583.25 & ₹357.2 respectively.
As of 13 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
GNA Axles Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|399.62
|371.02
|+7.71%
|374.02
|+6.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.62
|17.49
|+12.19%
|18.59
|+5.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.77
|12.9
|+6.74%
|12.21
|+12.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|358.58
|348.05
|+3.03%
|326.99
|+9.66%
|Operating Income
|41.04
|22.97
|+78.66%
|47.03
|-12.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|37.76
|20.29
|+86.1%
|45.01
|-16.12%
|Net Income
|27.76
|16.74
|+65.86%
|33.13
|-16.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.47
|3.9
|+65.9%
|7.71
|-16.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹27.76Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹399.62Cr
