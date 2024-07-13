Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GNA Axles Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 16.21% YOY

GNA Axles Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 16.21% YOY

Livemint

GNA Axles Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.84% YoY & profit decreased by 16.21% YoY

GNA Axles Q1 Results Live

GNA Axles Q1 Results Live : GNA Axles declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 6.84% & the profit decreased by 16.21% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.71% and the profit increased by 65.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.19% q-o-q & increased by 5.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 78.66% q-o-q & decreased by 12.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.47 for Q1 which decreased by 16.14% Y-o-Y.

GNA Axles has delivered 1.77% return in the last 1 week, -11.47% return in the last 6 months and -0.02% YTD return.

Currently, GNA Axles has a market cap of 1910.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of 583.25 & 357.2 respectively.

As of 13 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

GNA Axles Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue399.62371.02+7.71%374.02+6.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.6217.49+12.19%18.59+5.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.7712.9+6.74%12.21+12.78%
Total Operating Expense358.58348.05+3.03%326.99+9.66%
Operating Income41.0422.97+78.66%47.03-12.74%
Net Income Before Taxes37.7620.29+86.1%45.01-16.12%
Net Income27.7616.74+65.86%33.13-16.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.473.9+65.9%7.71-16.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹27.76Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹399.62Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.