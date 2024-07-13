GNA Axles Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 16.21% YOY

GNA Axles Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.84% YoY & profit decreased by 16.21% YoY

GNA Axles Q1 Results Live : GNA Axles declared their Q1 results on 11 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 6.84% & the profit decreased by 16.21% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.71% and the profit increased by 65.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.19% q-o-q & increased by 5.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 78.66% q-o-q & decreased by 12.74% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.47 for Q1 which decreased by 16.14% Y-o-Y.

GNA Axles has delivered 1.77% return in the last 1 week, -11.47% return in the last 6 months and -0.02% YTD return.

Currently, GNA Axles has a market cap of ₹1910.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹583.25 & ₹357.2 respectively.

As of 13 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

GNA Axles Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 399.62 371.02 +7.71% 374.02 +6.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.62 17.49 +12.19% 18.59 +5.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.77 12.9 +6.74% 12.21 +12.78% Total Operating Expense 358.58 348.05 +3.03% 326.99 +9.66% Operating Income 41.04 22.97 +78.66% 47.03 -12.74% Net Income Before Taxes 37.76 20.29 +86.1% 45.01 -16.12% Net Income 27.76 16.74 +65.86% 33.13 -16.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.47 3.9 +65.9% 7.71 -16.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹27.76Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹399.62Cr

