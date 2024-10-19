GNA Axles Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.37% YoY

GNA Axles Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 4.12% YoY & profit increased by 3.37% YoY

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
GNA Axles Q2 Results Live
GNA Axles Q2 Results Live

GNA Axles Q2 Results Live : GNA Axles declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, reporting a mixed performance for the quarter. While the topline saw a decline of 4.12% year-over-year, the company managed to increase its profit by 3.37%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 3.02%, but profit saw a rise of 2.77%.

In further analysis, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showcased a positive trend, declining by 10.27% quarter-on-quarter and down 1.51% year-on-year. However, the operating income did not follow suit, decreasing by 5.74% compared to the prior quarter and down 2.58% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6.64, reflecting an increase of 3.27% from the previous year. Despite the mixed financials, GNA Axles has had a challenging week, posting a return of -0.33%. However, the company has shown resilience in the last six months with a return of 5.12%, despite a year-to-date decline of 4.07%.

As of now, GNA Axles holds a market capitalization of 1833.14 crore, with its 52-week range spanning from a high of 519 to a low of 357.2. The stock's performance has caught the attention of analysts, with a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy' from the one analyst covering the company as of 19 Oct, 2024.

GNA Axles Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue387.55399.62-3.02%404.22-4.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.6119.62-10.27%17.88-1.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.3313.77+4.12%15.34-6.54%
Total Operating Expense348.87358.58-2.71%364.51-4.29%
Operating Income38.6841.04-5.74%39.71-2.58%
Net Income Before Taxes37.4937.76-0.71%37.44+0.14%
Net Income28.5327.76+2.77%27.6+3.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.646.47+2.63%6.43+3.27%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹28.53Cr
₹387.55Cr
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGNA Axles Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.37% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.00870.00
      Chennai
      79,011.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,163.00870.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.