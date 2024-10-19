GNA Axles Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.37% YoY

GNA Axles Q2 Results Live : GNA Axles declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, reporting a mixed performance for the quarter. While the topline saw a decline of 4.12% year-over-year, the company managed to increase its profit by 3.37%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 3.02%, but profit saw a rise of 2.77%.
In further analysis, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showcased a positive trend, declining by 10.27% quarter-on-quarter and down 1.51% year-on-year. However, the operating income did not follow suit, decreasing by 5.74% compared to the prior quarter and down 2.58% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.64, reflecting an increase of 3.27% from the previous year. Despite the mixed financials, GNA Axles has had a challenging week, posting a return of -0.33%. However, the company has shown resilience in the last six months with a return of 5.12%, despite a year-to-date decline of 4.07%.
As of now, GNA Axles holds a market capitalization of ₹1833.14 crore, with its 52-week range spanning from a high of ₹519 to a low of ₹357.2. The stock's performance has caught the attention of analysts, with a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy' from the one analyst covering the company as of 19 Oct, 2024.
GNA Axles Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|387.55
|399.62
|-3.02%
|404.22
|-4.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.61
|19.62
|-10.27%
|17.88
|-1.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.33
|13.77
|+4.12%
|15.34
|-6.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|348.87
|358.58
|-2.71%
|364.51
|-4.29%
|Operating Income
|38.68
|41.04
|-5.74%
|39.71
|-2.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|37.49
|37.76
|-0.71%
|37.44
|+0.14%
|Net Income
|28.53
|27.76
|+2.77%
|27.6
|+3.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.64
|6.47
|+2.63%
|6.43
|+3.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹28.53Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹387.55Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar