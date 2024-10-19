GNA Axles Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.37% YoY

GNA Axles Q2 Results Live : GNA Axles declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, reporting a mixed performance for the quarter. While the topline saw a decline of 4.12% year-over-year, the company managed to increase its profit by 3.37%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 3.02%, but profit saw a rise of 2.77%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In further analysis, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showcased a positive trend, declining by 10.27% quarter-on-quarter and down 1.51% year-on-year. However, the operating income did not follow suit, decreasing by 5.74% compared to the prior quarter and down 2.58% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.64, reflecting an increase of 3.27% from the previous year. Despite the mixed financials, GNA Axles has had a challenging week, posting a return of -0.33%. However, the company has shown resilience in the last six months with a return of 5.12%, despite a year-to-date decline of 4.07%.

As of now, GNA Axles holds a market capitalization of ₹1833.14 crore, with its 52-week range spanning from a high of ₹519 to a low of ₹357.2. The stock's performance has caught the attention of analysts, with a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy' from the one analyst covering the company as of 19 Oct, 2024.

GNA Axles Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 387.55 399.62 -3.02% 404.22 -4.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.61 19.62 -10.27% 17.88 -1.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.33 13.77 +4.12% 15.34 -6.54% Total Operating Expense 348.87 358.58 -2.71% 364.51 -4.29% Operating Income 38.68 41.04 -5.74% 39.71 -2.58% Net Income Before Taxes 37.49 37.76 -0.71% 37.44 +0.14% Net Income 28.53 27.76 +2.77% 27.6 +3.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.64 6.47 +2.63% 6.43 +3.27%

