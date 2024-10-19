Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  GNA Axles Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.37% YoY

GNA Axles Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3.37% YoY

Livemint

GNA Axles Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 4.12% YoY & profit increased by 3.37% YoY

GNA Axles Q2 Results Live

GNA Axles Q2 Results Live : GNA Axles declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, reporting a mixed performance for the quarter. While the topline saw a decline of 4.12% year-over-year, the company managed to increase its profit by 3.37%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell by 3.02%, but profit saw a rise of 2.77%.

In further analysis, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showcased a positive trend, declining by 10.27% quarter-on-quarter and down 1.51% year-on-year. However, the operating income did not follow suit, decreasing by 5.74% compared to the prior quarter and down 2.58% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6.64, reflecting an increase of 3.27% from the previous year. Despite the mixed financials, GNA Axles has had a challenging week, posting a return of -0.33%. However, the company has shown resilience in the last six months with a return of 5.12%, despite a year-to-date decline of 4.07%.

As of now, GNA Axles holds a market capitalization of 1833.14 crore, with its 52-week range spanning from a high of 519 to a low of 357.2. The stock's performance has caught the attention of analysts, with a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy' from the one analyst covering the company as of 19 Oct, 2024.

GNA Axles Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue387.55399.62-3.02%404.22-4.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.6119.62-10.27%17.88-1.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.3313.77+4.12%15.34-6.54%
Total Operating Expense348.87358.58-2.71%364.51-4.29%
Operating Income38.6841.04-5.74%39.71-2.58%
Net Income Before Taxes37.4937.76-0.71%37.44+0.14%
Net Income28.5327.76+2.77%27.6+3.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.646.47+2.63%6.43+3.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹28.53Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹387.55Cr

