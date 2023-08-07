GNFC Q1 net profit plunges ₹88 crore, revenue slumps 39%1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), the Delhi based leading fertiliser company Monday reported an 84.6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at ₹88 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2023.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), the Delhi based leading fertiliser company Monday reported an 84.6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at ₹88 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message