GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Q3 Results 2025:GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 59.74% & the profit decreased by 8.14% YoY. Profit at ₹118.52 crore and revenue at ₹2371.79 crore. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.03% and the profit increased by 32.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.13% q-o-q & decreased by 53.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 59.77% q-o-q & decreased by 59.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.28 for Q3 which decreased by 9.22% Y-o-Y.
GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE has delivered 0.05% return in the last 1 week, -17.16% return in last 6 months and -9.97% YTD return.
Currently the GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE has a market cap of ₹26408.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹407.4 & ₹277 respectively.
As of 23 Jan, 2025 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.
GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2371.79
|2175.42
|+9.03%
|5891.16
|-59.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|190.87
|171.75
|+11.13%
|408.13
|-53.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|2308.89
|2136.05
|+8.09%
|5736.71
|-59.75%
|Operating Income
|62.9
|39.37
|+59.77%
|154.45
|-59.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|118.52
|89.47
|+32.47%
|129.02
|-8.14%
|Net Income
|118.52
|89.47
|+32.47%
|129.02
|-8.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.28
|0.96
|+33.33%
|1.41
|-9.22%
