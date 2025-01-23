GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 8.14% YOY, profit at ₹118.52 crore and revenue at ₹2371.79 crore

GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Q3 Results 2025:GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 59.74% & the profit decreased by 8.14% YoY. Profit at ₹118.52 crore and revenue at ₹2371.79 crore. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.03% and the profit increased by 32.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.13% q-o-q & decreased by 53.23% Y-o-Y.

GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 59.77% q-o-q & decreased by 59.27% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

The EPS is ₹1.28 for Q3 which decreased by 9.22% Y-o-Y.

GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE has delivered 0.05% return in the last 1 week, -17.16% return in last 6 months and -9.97% YTD return.

Currently the GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE has a market cap of ₹26408.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹407.4 & ₹277 respectively.

As of 23 Jan, 2025 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2371.79 2175.42 +9.03% 5891.16 -59.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 190.87 171.75 +11.13% 408.13 -53.23% Total Operating Expense 2308.89 2136.05 +8.09% 5736.71 -59.75% Operating Income 62.9 39.37 +59.77% 154.45 -59.27% Net Income Before Taxes 118.52 89.47 +32.47% 129.02 -8.14% Net Income 118.52 89.47 +32.47% 129.02 -8.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.28 0.96 +33.33% 1.41 -9.22%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.