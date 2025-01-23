GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 8.14% YOY, profit at ₹118.52 crore and revenue at ₹2371.79 crore

GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 59.74% YoY & profit decreased by 8.14% YoY, profit at 118.52 crore and revenue at 2371.79 crore

Livemint
Published23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Advertisement
GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Q3 Results 2025:GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 59.74% & the profit decreased by 8.14% YoY. Profit at 118.52 crore and revenue at 2371.79 crore. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.03% and the profit increased by 32.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.13% q-o-q & decreased by 53.23% Y-o-Y.

GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 59.77% q-o-q & decreased by 59.27% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

The EPS is 1.28 for Q3 which decreased by 9.22% Y-o-Y.

GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE has delivered 0.05% return in the last 1 week, -17.16% return in last 6 months and -9.97% YTD return.

Currently the GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE has a market cap of 26408.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 407.4 & 277 respectively.

As of 23 Jan, 2025 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2371.792175.42+9.03%5891.16-59.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total190.87171.75+11.13%408.13-53.23%
Total Operating Expense2308.892136.05+8.09%5736.71-59.75%
Operating Income62.939.37+59.77%154.45-59.27%
Net Income Before Taxes118.5289.47+32.47%129.02-8.14%
Net Income118.5289.47+32.47%129.02-8.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.280.96+33.33%1.41-9.22%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsGO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 8.14% YOY, profit at ₹118.52 crore and revenue at ₹2371.79 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹118.52Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2371.79Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts