Go Fashion (India) Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 11.67% YOY

Go Fashion (India) Q4 Results Live : Go Fashion (India) declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 15.33% & the profit decreased by 11.67% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.09% and the profit decreased by 44.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.79% q-o-q & increased by 24.19% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 40% q-o-q & decreased by 7.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.42 for Q4 which decreased by 11.64% Y-o-Y.
Go Fashion (India) has delivered -5.23% return in the last 1 week, -15.26% return in the last 6 months and -15.45% YTD return.
Currently, Go Fashion (India) has a market cap of ₹5715.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1404.7 & ₹1004.9 respectively.
As of 05 May, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Go Fashion (India) Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|181.74
|202.13
|-10.09%
|157.59
|+15.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|34.97
|32.44
|+7.79%
|28.16
|+24.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.73
|28.91
|+6.32%
|25.58
|+20.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|158.57
|163.52
|-3.02%
|132.5
|+19.67%
|Operating Income
|23.17
|38.62
|-40%
|25.09
|-7.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.22
|32.29
|-46.68%
|19.27
|-10.63%
|Net Income
|13.05
|23.4
|-44.23%
|14.78
|-11.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.42
|4.33
|-44.11%
|2.74
|-11.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.05Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹181.74Cr
