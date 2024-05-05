Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Go Fashion (India) Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 11.67% YOY

Go Fashion (India) Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 11.67% YOY

Livemint

Go Fashion (India) Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.33% YoY & profit decreased by 11.67% YoY

Go Fashion (India) Q4 Results Live

Go Fashion (India) Q4 Results Live : Go Fashion (India) declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 15.33% & the profit decreased by 11.67% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.09% and the profit decreased by 44.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.79% q-o-q & increased by 24.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 40% q-o-q & decreased by 7.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.42 for Q4 which decreased by 11.64% Y-o-Y.

Go Fashion (India) has delivered -5.23% return in the last 1 week, -15.26% return in the last 6 months and -15.45% YTD return.

Currently, Go Fashion (India) has a market cap of 5715.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1404.7 & 1004.9 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Go Fashion (India) Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue181.74202.13-10.09%157.59+15.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total34.9732.44+7.79%28.16+24.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.7328.91+6.32%25.58+20.13%
Total Operating Expense158.57163.52-3.02%132.5+19.67%
Operating Income23.1738.62-40%25.09-7.63%
Net Income Before Taxes17.2232.29-46.68%19.27-10.63%
Net Income13.0523.4-44.23%14.78-11.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.424.33-44.11%2.74-11.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.05Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹181.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

