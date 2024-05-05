Go Fashion (India) Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 11.67% YOY

Go Fashion (India) Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.33% YoY & profit decreased by 11.67% YoY

Go Fashion (India) Q4 Results Live : Go Fashion (India) declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline increased by 15.33% & the profit decreased by 11.67% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.09% and the profit decreased by 44.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.79% q-o-q & increased by 24.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 40% q-o-q & decreased by 7.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.42 for Q4 which decreased by 11.64% Y-o-Y.

Go Fashion (India) has delivered -5.23% return in the last 1 week, -15.26% return in the last 6 months and -15.45% YTD return.

Currently, Go Fashion (India) has a market cap of ₹5715.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1404.7 & ₹1004.9 respectively.

As of 05 May, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 05 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Go Fashion (India) Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 181.74 202.13 -10.09% 157.59 +15.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 34.97 32.44 +7.79% 28.16 +24.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.73 28.91 +6.32% 25.58 +20.13% Total Operating Expense 158.57 163.52 -3.02% 132.5 +19.67% Operating Income 23.17 38.62 -40% 25.09 -7.63% Net Income Before Taxes 17.22 32.29 -46.68% 19.27 -10.63% Net Income 13.05 23.4 -44.23% 14.78 -11.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.42 4.33 -44.11% 2.74 -11.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.05Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹181.74Cr

