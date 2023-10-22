Goa Carbons Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 18.17% YOY

Goa Carbons, a company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of calcined petroleum coke, declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The company's topline decreased by 47.39% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the profit also witnessed a decline of 18.17% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 41.32%. However, there was a significant increase in profit, with a growth of 130.1%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses for Goa Carbons rose by 5.04% in the latest quarter compared to the previous quarter. However, on a YoY basis, these expenses decreased by 0.59%.

The operating income of the company showed a positive trend, with an increase of 83.08% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a YoY basis, there was a decline of 25.57%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹31.65, reflecting a decrease of 18.17% YoY.

In terms of returns, Goa Carbons has delivered -1.75% in the last 1 week, 9.35% in the last 6 months, and 4.98% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Goa Carbons has a market capitalization of ₹503.54 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹682.8 and ₹388 respectively.

Goa Carbons Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 224.25 382.16 -41.32% 426.29 -47.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.45 5.18 +5.04% 5.48 -0.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.62 0.59 +5.66% 0.56 +11.23% Total Operating Expense 181.85 359 -49.35% 369.32 -50.76% Operating Income 42.4 23.16 +83.08% 56.97 -25.57% Net Income Before Taxes 38.98 16.92 +130.29% 47.37 -17.72% Net Income 28.96 12.59 +130.1% 35.39 -18.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.65 13.76 +130.01% 38.68 -18.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹28.96Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹224.25Cr

