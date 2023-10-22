Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Goa Carbons Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 18.17% YOY

Goa Carbons Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 18.17% YOY

Livemint

Goa Carbons Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 47.39% YoY & profit decreased by 18.17% YoY

Goa Carbons Q2 FY24 Results

Goa Carbons, a company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of calcined petroleum coke, declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The company's topline decreased by 47.39% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the profit also witnessed a decline of 18.17% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 41.32%. However, there was a significant increase in profit, with a growth of 130.1%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses for Goa Carbons rose by 5.04% in the latest quarter compared to the previous quarter. However, on a YoY basis, these expenses decreased by 0.59%.

The operating income of the company showed a positive trend, with an increase of 83.08% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a YoY basis, there was a decline of 25.57%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 31.65, reflecting a decrease of 18.17% YoY.

In terms of returns, Goa Carbons has delivered -1.75% in the last 1 week, 9.35% in the last 6 months, and 4.98% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Goa Carbons has a market capitalization of 503.54 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 682.8 and 388 respectively.

Goa Carbons Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue224.25382.16-41.32%426.29-47.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.455.18+5.04%5.48-0.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.620.59+5.66%0.56+11.23%
Total Operating Expense181.85359-49.35%369.32-50.76%
Operating Income42.423.16+83.08%56.97-25.57%
Net Income Before Taxes38.9816.92+130.29%47.37-17.72%
Net Income28.9612.59+130.1%35.39-18.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.6513.76+130.01%38.68-18.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹28.96Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹224.25Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:52 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.