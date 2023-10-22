Goa Carbons Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 18.17% YOY
Goa Carbons Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 47.39% YoY & profit decreased by 18.17% YoY
Goa Carbons, a company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of calcined petroleum coke, declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The company's topline decreased by 47.39% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the profit also witnessed a decline of 18.17% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 41.32%. However, there was a significant increase in profit, with a growth of 130.1%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses for Goa Carbons rose by 5.04% in the latest quarter compared to the previous quarter. However, on a YoY basis, these expenses decreased by 0.59%.
The operating income of the company showed a positive trend, with an increase of 83.08% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a YoY basis, there was a decline of 25.57%.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹31.65, reflecting a decrease of 18.17% YoY.
In terms of returns, Goa Carbons has delivered -1.75% in the last 1 week, 9.35% in the last 6 months, and 4.98% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, Goa Carbons has a market capitalization of ₹503.54 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹682.8 and ₹388 respectively.
Goa Carbons Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|224.25
|382.16
|-41.32%
|426.29
|-47.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.45
|5.18
|+5.04%
|5.48
|-0.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.62
|0.59
|+5.66%
|0.56
|+11.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|181.85
|359
|-49.35%
|369.32
|-50.76%
|Operating Income
|42.4
|23.16
|+83.08%
|56.97
|-25.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|38.98
|16.92
|+130.29%
|47.37
|-17.72%
|Net Income
|28.96
|12.59
|+130.1%
|35.39
|-18.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31.65
|13.76
|+130.01%
|38.68
|-18.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹28.96Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹224.25Cr
