Goa Carbons Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.18% YoY

Goa Carbons, a leading company in the carbon industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 16th January 2024. Despite a decrease of 34.63% in revenue compared to the previous year, the company has seen a significant increase of 35.18% in profit year over year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Goa Carbons has experienced a growth of 21.48% in revenue and a 19.42% increase in profit.
The company has successfully managed to reduce its selling, general, and administrative expenses by 4.23% quarter over quarter and 4.04% year over year.
Furthermore, the operating income of Goa Carbons has shown a positive trend, with a 9.8% increase quarter over quarter and a 4.9% increase year over year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stand at ₹37.8, marking a significant 35.19% increase year over year.
Investors have also been rewarded with impressive returns from Goa Carbons. The company has delivered a return of 23.33% in the last 1 week, 33.65% in the last 6 months, and 26.12% year to date.
As of now, Goa Carbons has a market capitalization of ₹659.93 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹727.6 and ₹388, respectively.
Goa Carbons Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|272.43
|224.25
|+21.48%
|416.76
|-34.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.22
|5.45
|-4.23%
|5.44
|-4.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.63
|0.62
|+1.18%
|0.54
|+15.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|225.87
|181.85
|+24.21%
|372.38
|-39.34%
|Operating Income
|46.56
|42.4
|+9.8%
|44.38
|+4.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.2
|38.98
|+18.54%
|34.37
|+34.44%
|Net Income
|34.59
|28.96
|+19.42%
|25.59
|+35.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|37.8
|31.65
|+19.43%
|27.96
|+35.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹34.59Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹272.43Cr
