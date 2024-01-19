Goa Carbons Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.18% YoY

Goa Carbons, a leading company in the carbon industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 16th January 2024. Despite a decrease of 34.63% in revenue compared to the previous year, the company has seen a significant increase of 35.18% in profit year over year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Goa Carbons has experienced a growth of 21.48% in revenue and a 19.42% increase in profit.

The company has successfully managed to reduce its selling, general, and administrative expenses by 4.23% quarter over quarter and 4.04% year over year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the operating income of Goa Carbons has shown a positive trend, with a 9.8% increase quarter over quarter and a 4.9% increase year over year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stand at ₹37.8, marking a significant 35.19% increase year over year.

Investors have also been rewarded with impressive returns from Goa Carbons. The company has delivered a return of 23.33% in the last 1 week, 33.65% in the last 6 months, and 26.12% year to date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Goa Carbons has a market capitalization of ₹659.93 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹727.6 and ₹388, respectively.

Goa Carbons Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 272.43 224.25 +21.48% 416.76 -34.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.22 5.45 -4.23% 5.44 -4.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.63 0.62 +1.18% 0.54 +15.18% Total Operating Expense 225.87 181.85 +24.21% 372.38 -39.34% Operating Income 46.56 42.4 +9.8% 44.38 +4.9% Net Income Before Taxes 46.2 38.98 +18.54% 34.37 +34.44% Net Income 34.59 28.96 +19.42% 25.59 +35.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 37.8 31.65 +19.43% 27.96 +35.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹34.59Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹272.43Cr

