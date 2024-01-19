Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Goa Carbons Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.18% YoY

Goa Carbons Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.18% YoY

Livemint

Goa Carbons Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 34.63% YoY & Profit Increased by 35.18% YoY

Goa Carbons Q3 FY24 Results Live

Goa Carbons, a leading company in the carbon industry, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 16th January 2024. Despite a decrease of 34.63% in revenue compared to the previous year, the company has seen a significant increase of 35.18% in profit year over year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Goa Carbons has experienced a growth of 21.48% in revenue and a 19.42% increase in profit.

The company has successfully managed to reduce its selling, general, and administrative expenses by 4.23% quarter over quarter and 4.04% year over year.

Furthermore, the operating income of Goa Carbons has shown a positive trend, with a 9.8% increase quarter over quarter and a 4.9% increase year over year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stand at 37.8, marking a significant 35.19% increase year over year.

Investors have also been rewarded with impressive returns from Goa Carbons. The company has delivered a return of 23.33% in the last 1 week, 33.65% in the last 6 months, and 26.12% year to date.

As of now, Goa Carbons has a market capitalization of 659.93 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 727.6 and 388, respectively.

Goa Carbons Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue272.43224.25+21.48%416.76-34.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.225.45-4.23%5.44-4.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.630.62+1.18%0.54+15.18%
Total Operating Expense225.87181.85+24.21%372.38-39.34%
Operating Income46.5642.4+9.8%44.38+4.9%
Net Income Before Taxes46.238.98+18.54%34.37+34.44%
Net Income34.5928.96+19.42%25.59+35.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS37.831.65+19.43%27.96+35.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹34.59Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹272.43Cr

