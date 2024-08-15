Gocl Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 198.09% YOY

Gocl Corporation Q1 Results Live : Gocl Corporation declared their Q1 results on August 13, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in revenue, which decreased by 11.63% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's profit saw a remarkable increase of 198.09% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, Gocl Corporation's revenue declined by 6.3%, while profit surged by an astonishing 633.69%. This indicates a substantial improvement in profitability despite the downturn in revenue.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.92% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but decreased by 8.32% YoY. The rise in quarterly SG&A expenses signifies increased operational costs, whereas the annual decline suggests better cost management over the year.
Operating income for Gocl Corporation was down by 4.48% q-o-q and decreased by 101.81% YoY. The decline in operating income reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its operational efficiency amidst fluctuating revenues.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.31, marking an increase of 198.37% YoY. This significant rise in EPS indicates improved profitability on a per-share basis, benefiting shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, Gocl Corporation has delivered a return of -0.02% in the last week, -7.07% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -16.92%. These figures reflect the volatile nature of the company's stock price in the recent period.
Currently, Gocl Corporation has a market capitalization of ₹2135.34 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹640.85 and ₹330, respectively, indicating the range within which the stock has traded over the past year.
Gocl Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|174.28
|186
|-6.3%
|197.22
|-11.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.9
|15.15
|+4.92%
|17.34
|-8.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.21
|3.31
|+57.35%
|2.88
|+80.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|188.84
|199.94
|-5.55%
|204.43
|-7.63%
|Operating Income
|-14.56
|-13.93
|-4.48%
|-7.21
|-101.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|63.79
|5.61
|+1036.07%
|16.17
|+294.39%
|Net Income
|36.25
|4.94
|+633.69%
|12.16
|+198.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.31
|1
|+631%
|2.45
|+198.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹36.25Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹174.28Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar