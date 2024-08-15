Gocl Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 198.09% YOY

Gocl Corporation Q1 Results Live : Gocl Corporation declared their Q1 results on August 13, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in revenue, which decreased by 11.63% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's profit saw a remarkable increase of 198.09% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, Gocl Corporation's revenue declined by 6.3%, while profit surged by an astonishing 633.69%. This indicates a substantial improvement in profitability despite the downturn in revenue.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.92% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but decreased by 8.32% YoY. The rise in quarterly SG&A expenses signifies increased operational costs, whereas the annual decline suggests better cost management over the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for Gocl Corporation was down by 4.48% q-o-q and decreased by 101.81% YoY. The decline in operating income reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its operational efficiency amidst fluctuating revenues.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.31, marking an increase of 198.37% YoY. This significant rise in EPS indicates improved profitability on a per-share basis, benefiting shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Gocl Corporation has delivered a return of -0.02% in the last week, -7.07% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -16.92%. These figures reflect the volatile nature of the company's stock price in the recent period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Gocl Corporation has a market capitalization of ₹2135.34 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹640.85 and ₹330, respectively, indicating the range within which the stock has traded over the past year.

Gocl Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 174.28 186 -6.3% 197.22 -11.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.9 15.15 +4.92% 17.34 -8.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.21 3.31 +57.35% 2.88 +80.59% Total Operating Expense 188.84 199.94 -5.55% 204.43 -7.63% Operating Income -14.56 -13.93 -4.48% -7.21 -101.81% Net Income Before Taxes 63.79 5.61 +1036.07% 16.17 +294.39% Net Income 36.25 4.94 +633.69% 12.16 +198.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.31 1 +631% 2.45 +198.37%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹36.25Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹174.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar