Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gocl Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 198.09% YOY

Gocl Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 198.09% YOY

Livemint

Gocl Corporation Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 11.63% YoY & profit increased by 198.09% YoY

Gocl Corporation Q1 Results Live

Gocl Corporation Q1 Results Live : Gocl Corporation declared their Q1 results on August 13, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in revenue, which decreased by 11.63% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's profit saw a remarkable increase of 198.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, Gocl Corporation's revenue declined by 6.3%, while profit surged by an astonishing 633.69%. This indicates a substantial improvement in profitability despite the downturn in revenue.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.92% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q), but decreased by 8.32% YoY. The rise in quarterly SG&A expenses signifies increased operational costs, whereas the annual decline suggests better cost management over the year.

Operating income for Gocl Corporation was down by 4.48% q-o-q and decreased by 101.81% YoY. The decline in operating income reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining its operational efficiency amidst fluctuating revenues.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 7.31, marking an increase of 198.37% YoY. This significant rise in EPS indicates improved profitability on a per-share basis, benefiting shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Gocl Corporation has delivered a return of -0.02% in the last week, -7.07% over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -16.92%. These figures reflect the volatile nature of the company's stock price in the recent period.

Currently, Gocl Corporation has a market capitalization of 2135.34 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 640.85 and 330, respectively, indicating the range within which the stock has traded over the past year.

Gocl Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue174.28186-6.3%197.22-11.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.915.15+4.92%17.34-8.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.213.31+57.35%2.88+80.59%
Total Operating Expense188.84199.94-5.55%204.43-7.63%
Operating Income-14.56-13.93-4.48%-7.21-101.81%
Net Income Before Taxes63.795.61+1036.07%16.17+294.39%
Net Income36.254.94+633.69%12.16+198.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.311+631%2.45+198.37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹36.25Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹174.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

