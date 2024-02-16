Gocl Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 51.72% YOY

Gocl Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.71% & the profit decreased by 51.72% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.34% and the profit decreased by 1.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.84% q-o-q & increased by 8.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 348.77% q-o-q & decreased by 205.87% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.12 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 51.63% Y-o-Y.
Gocl Corporation has delivered -11.22% return in the last 1 week, 15.62% return in last 6 months and -10.61% YTD return.
Currently the Gocl Corporation has a market cap of ₹2297.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹640.85 & ₹275.51 respectively.
Gocl Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|167.09
|163.27
|+2.34%
|248.31
|-32.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.82
|16.52
|+1.84%
|15.53
|+8.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.2
|3.11
|+2.91%
|2.98
|+7.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|178.93
|158.51
|+12.88%
|237.12
|-24.54%
|Operating Income
|-11.84
|4.76
|-348.77%
|11.18
|-205.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19.33
|22.95
|-15.76%
|40.29
|-52.02%
|Net Income
|15.44
|15.72
|-1.77%
|31.98
|-51.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.12
|3.17
|-1.58%
|6.45
|-51.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹15.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹167.09Cr
