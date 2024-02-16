Gocl Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 51.72% YOY

Gocl Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.71% & the profit decreased by 51.72% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.34% and the profit decreased by 1.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.84% q-o-q & increased by 8.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 348.77% q-o-q & decreased by 205.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.12 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 51.63% Y-o-Y.

Gocl Corporation has delivered -11.22% return in the last 1 week, 15.62% return in last 6 months and -10.61% YTD return.

Currently the Gocl Corporation has a market cap of ₹2297.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹640.85 & ₹275.51 respectively.

Gocl Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 167.09 163.27 +2.34% 248.31 -32.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.82 16.52 +1.84% 15.53 +8.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.2 3.11 +2.91% 2.98 +7.45% Total Operating Expense 178.93 158.51 +12.88% 237.12 -24.54% Operating Income -11.84 4.76 -348.77% 11.18 -205.87% Net Income Before Taxes 19.33 22.95 -15.76% 40.29 -52.02% Net Income 15.44 15.72 -1.77% 31.98 -51.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.12 3.17 -1.58% 6.45 -51.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹15.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹167.09Cr

