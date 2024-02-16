Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Gocl Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 51.72% YOY

Gocl Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 51.72% YOY

Livemint

Gocl Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 32.71% YoY & profit decreased by 51.72% YoY

Gocl Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Gocl Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.71% & the profit decreased by 51.72% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.34% and the profit decreased by 1.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.84% q-o-q & increased by 8.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 348.77% q-o-q & decreased by 205.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.12 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 51.63% Y-o-Y.

Gocl Corporation has delivered -11.22% return in the last 1 week, 15.62% return in last 6 months and -10.61% YTD return.

Currently the Gocl Corporation has a market cap of 2297.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of 640.85 & 275.51 respectively.

Gocl Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue167.09163.27+2.34%248.31-32.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.8216.52+1.84%15.53+8.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.23.11+2.91%2.98+7.45%
Total Operating Expense178.93158.51+12.88%237.12-24.54%
Operating Income-11.844.76-348.77%11.18-205.87%
Net Income Before Taxes19.3322.95-15.76%40.29-52.02%
Net Income15.4415.72-1.77%31.98-51.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.123.17-1.58%6.45-51.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹15.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹167.09Cr

