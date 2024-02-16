Godavari Drugs Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 82.47% YoY
Godavari Drugs Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.09% YoY & profit increased by 82.47% YoY
Godavari Drugs, a leading pharmaceutical company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 10.09% compared to the previous year, showcasing a strong growth in its topline. Additionally, the company witnessed a significant rise in profit, which surged by 82.47% YoY, indicating a commendable performance in the quarter.