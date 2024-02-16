 Godavari Drugs Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 82.47% YoY | Mint
Godavari Drugs Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 82.47% YoY

 Livemint

Godavari Drugs Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 10.09% YoY & profit increased by 82.47% YoY

Godavari Drugs Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Godavari Drugs Q3 FY24 Results Live

Godavari Drugs, a leading pharmaceutical company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 10.09% compared to the previous year, showcasing a strong growth in its topline. Additionally, the company witnessed a significant rise in profit, which surged by 82.47% YoY, indicating a commendable performance in the quarter.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Godavari Drugs experienced a growth in revenue by 9.02%, demonstrating consistent progress in its operations. The profit also saw an impressive increase of 42.66% during the same period, further highlighting the company's ability to generate higher returns.

One of the contributing factors to Godavari Drugs' success is its effective management of selling, general, and administrative expenses. These expenses rose by 6.9% compared to the previous quarter, indicating the company's commitment to operational efficiency. On a YoY basis, the increase stood at 6.36%, further showcasing the company's ability to control costs and improve overall profitability.

The operating income of Godavari Drugs also witnessed a substantial growth of 15.42% compared to the previous quarter, further solidifying the company's strong financial performance. On a YoY basis, the operating income increased by an impressive 68.93%, indicating the company's ability to enhance its operational capabilities and drive sustainable growth.

An important financial metric, the earnings per share (EPS) for Godavari Drugs in Q3 FY24 stood at 1.68. This represents a significant increase of 88.22% on a YoY basis, highlighting the company's ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Godavari Drugs has delivered a return of -3.23% in the last 1 week, showcasing a slight decline in its stock value. However, the company has recorded a positive return of 11.28% on a year-to-date basis, indicating a favorable performance over the long term. Over the last 6 months, the company witnessed a marginal decline in returns, with a negative return of -0.82%.

As of the latest data, Godavari Drugs has a market capitalization of 75.47 Cr, reflecting the company's overall value in the market. Its 52-week high and low stand at 114 and 73.31 respectively, indicating the range within which the stock has traded over the past year.

Godavari Drugs Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue43.1139.54+9.02%39.16+10.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.271.19+6.9%1.2+6.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.50.49+0.32%0.51-3.66%
Total Operating Expense40.1536.97+8.58%37.4+7.33%
Operating Income2.962.57+15.42%1.76+68.93%
Net Income Before Taxes1.741.27+36.64%0.95+82.44%
Net Income1.220.86+42.66%0.67+82.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.681.14+46.94%0.89+88.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.22Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹43.11Cr

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 03:03 AM IST
