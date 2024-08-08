Godawari Power And Ispat Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.08% YOY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Godawari Power And Ispat Q1 Results Live : Godawari Power And Ispat declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.27% & the profit increased by 24.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.25% and the profit increased by 31.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.09% q-o-q & increased by 37.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.26% q-o-q & increased by 27.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 22.8 for Q1 which increased by 30.78% Y-o-Y.

Godawari Power And Ispat has delivered 1.99% return in the last 1 week, 41.37% return in last 6 months and 51.31% YTD return.

Currently the Godawari Power And Ispat has a market cap of 15322.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1223.95 & 553.65 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared final dividend of 5.0. The ex-dividend date will be 16 Aug, 2024.

Godawari Power And Ispat Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1342.481529.81-12.25%1325.58+1.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total69.0960.03+15.09%50.33+37.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization38.2636.72+4.19%34.27+11.64%
Total Operating Expense973.111237.27-21.35%1036.89-6.15%
Operating Income369.37292.54+26.26%288.69+27.95%
Net Income Before Taxes387.32309.86+25%306.88+26.21%
Net Income286.51218.32+31.23%230.91+24.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.817.45+30.64%17.43+30.78%
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
