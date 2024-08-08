Godawari Power And Ispat Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.08% YOY

Godawari Power And Ispat Q1 Results Live : Godawari Power And Ispat declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.27% & the profit increased by 24.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.25% and the profit increased by 31.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.09% q-o-q & increased by 37.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 26.26% q-o-q & increased by 27.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹22.8 for Q1 which increased by 30.78% Y-o-Y.
Godawari Power And Ispat has delivered 1.99% return in the last 1 week, 41.37% return in last 6 months and 51.31% YTD return.
Currently the Godawari Power And Ispat has a market cap of ₹15322.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1223.95 & ₹553.65 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
The company has also declared final dividend of ₹5.0. The ex-dividend date will be 16 Aug, 2024.
Godawari Power And Ispat Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1342.48
|1529.81
|-12.25%
|1325.58
|+1.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|69.09
|60.03
|+15.09%
|50.33
|+37.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|38.26
|36.72
|+4.19%
|34.27
|+11.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|973.11
|1237.27
|-21.35%
|1036.89
|-6.15%
|Operating Income
|369.37
|292.54
|+26.26%
|288.69
|+27.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|387.32
|309.86
|+25%
|306.88
|+26.21%
|Net Income
|286.51
|218.32
|+31.23%
|230.91
|+24.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.8
|17.45
|+30.64%
|17.43
|+30.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹286.51Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1342.48Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar