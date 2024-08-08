Godawari Power And Ispat Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.08% YOY

Godawari Power And Ispat Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.27% YoY & profit increased by 24.08% YoY

Godawari Power And Ispat Q1 Results Live : Godawari Power And Ispat declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.27% & the profit increased by 24.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 12.25% and the profit increased by 31.23%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.09% q-o-q & increased by 37.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.26% q-o-q & increased by 27.95% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹22.8 for Q1 which increased by 30.78% Y-o-Y.

Godawari Power And Ispat has delivered 1.99% return in the last 1 week, 41.37% return in last 6 months and 51.31% YTD return.

Currently the Godawari Power And Ispat has a market cap of ₹15322.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1223.95 & ₹553.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared final dividend of ₹5.0. The ex-dividend date will be 16 Aug, 2024.

Godawari Power And Ispat Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1342.48 1529.81 -12.25% 1325.58 +1.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 69.09 60.03 +15.09% 50.33 +37.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 38.26 36.72 +4.19% 34.27 +11.64% Total Operating Expense 973.11 1237.27 -21.35% 1036.89 -6.15% Operating Income 369.37 292.54 +26.26% 288.69 +27.95% Net Income Before Taxes 387.32 309.86 +25% 306.88 +26.21% Net Income 286.51 218.32 +31.23% 230.91 +24.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.8 17.45 +30.64% 17.43 +30.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹286.51Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1342.48Cr

