Godawari Power And Ispat Q3 Results 2025:Godawari Power And Ispat declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a decrease in topline by 0.86% and a significant drop in profit by 36.85% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at ₹144.78 crore while revenue reached ₹1297.6 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 2.37%, however, profit saw a decline of 8.66%. This trend indicates some volatility in the company's financial performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a decline of 2.82% quarter-over-quarter, but there was a considerable increase of 34.24% year-over-year, highlighting rising operational costs.

Godawari Power And Ispat Q3 Results

The operating income faced a downturn, decreasing by 10.81% quarter-over-quarter and 37.67% year-over-year. This decline in operating income is a concern for investors looking for stability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.34, reflecting a decrease of 36.41% year-over-year, further emphasizing the downward trend in profitability.

Godawari Power And Ispat has shown a return of 0.66% over the past week, but has been down 15.19% in the last six months and 7.52% year-to-date.

Currently, Godawari Power And Ispat holds a market capitalization of ₹11080.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹253.4 and a low of ₹131.43.

As of 13 Feb, 2025, out of 1 analyst covering the company, a strong buy rating has been given, indicating a potential for recovery despite the recent downturn.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Feb, 2025, stands at a strong buy, suggesting that analysts remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of the company.

Godawari Power And Ispat Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1297.6 1267.57 +2.37% 1308.92 -0.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 70.61 72.66 -2.82% 52.6 +34.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.01 39.46 -6.21% 35.49 +4.28% Total Operating Expense 1113.46 1061.11 +4.93% 1013.5 +9.86% Operating Income 184.14 206.46 -10.81% 295.42 -37.67% Net Income Before Taxes 191.76 217.15 -11.69% 296.44 -35.31% Net Income 144.78 158.51 -8.66% 229.26 -36.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.34 2.58 -9.3% 3.68 -36.41%