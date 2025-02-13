Godawari Power And Ispat Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 36.85% YOY, profit at ₹144.78 crore and revenue at ₹1297.6 crore

Godawari Power And Ispat Q3 Results 2025:Godawari Power And Ispat declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a decrease in topline by 0.86% and a significant drop in profit by 36.85% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at ₹144.78 crore while revenue reached ₹1297.6 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 2.37%, however, profit saw a decline of 8.66%. This trend indicates some volatility in the company's financial performance.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a decline of 2.82% quarter-over-quarter, but there was a considerable increase of 34.24% year-over-year, highlighting rising operational costs.
The operating income faced a downturn, decreasing by 10.81% quarter-over-quarter and 37.67% year-over-year. This decline in operating income is a concern for investors looking for stability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.34, reflecting a decrease of 36.41% year-over-year, further emphasizing the downward trend in profitability.
Godawari Power And Ispat has shown a return of 0.66% over the past week, but has been down 15.19% in the last six months and 7.52% year-to-date.
Currently, Godawari Power And Ispat holds a market capitalization of ₹11080.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹253.4 and a low of ₹131.43.
As of 13 Feb, 2025, out of 1 analyst covering the company, a strong buy rating has been given, indicating a potential for recovery despite the recent downturn.
Godawari Power And Ispat Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1297.6
|1267.57
|+2.37%
|1308.92
|-0.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|70.61
|72.66
|-2.82%
|52.6
|+34.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|37.01
|39.46
|-6.21%
|35.49
|+4.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|1113.46
|1061.11
|+4.93%
|1013.5
|+9.86%
|Operating Income
|184.14
|206.46
|-10.81%
|295.42
|-37.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|191.76
|217.15
|-11.69%
|296.44
|-35.31%
|Net Income
|144.78
|158.51
|-8.66%
|229.26
|-36.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.34
|2.58
|-9.3%
|3.68
|-36.41%
