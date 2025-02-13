Godawari Power And Ispat Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 36.85% YOY, profit at ₹144.78 crore and revenue at ₹1297.6 crore

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Godawari Power And Ispat Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Godawari Power And Ispat Q3 Results 2025:Godawari Power And Ispat declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, revealing a decrease in topline by 0.86% and a significant drop in profit by 36.85% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at 144.78 crore while revenue reached 1297.6 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 2.37%, however, profit saw a decline of 8.66%. This trend indicates some volatility in the company's financial performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a decline of 2.82% quarter-over-quarter, but there was a considerable increase of 34.24% year-over-year, highlighting rising operational costs.

Godawari Power And Ispat Q3 Results

The operating income faced a downturn, decreasing by 10.81% quarter-over-quarter and 37.67% year-over-year. This decline in operating income is a concern for investors looking for stability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 2.34, reflecting a decrease of 36.41% year-over-year, further emphasizing the downward trend in profitability.

Godawari Power And Ispat has shown a return of 0.66% over the past week, but has been down 15.19% in the last six months and 7.52% year-to-date.

Currently, Godawari Power And Ispat holds a market capitalization of 11080.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 253.4 and a low of 131.43.

As of 13 Feb, 2025, out of 1 analyst covering the company, a strong buy rating has been given, indicating a potential for recovery despite the recent downturn.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Feb, 2025, stands at a strong buy, suggesting that analysts remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of the company.

Godawari Power And Ispat Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1297.61267.57+2.37%1308.92-0.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total70.6172.66-2.82%52.6+34.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.0139.46-6.21%35.49+4.28%
Total Operating Expense1113.461061.11+4.93%1013.5+9.86%
Operating Income184.14206.46-10.81%295.42-37.67%
Net Income Before Taxes191.76217.15-11.69%296.44-35.31%
Net Income144.78158.51-8.66%229.26-36.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.342.58-9.3%3.68-36.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹144.78Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1297.6Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
