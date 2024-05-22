Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Godawari Power And Ispat Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.73% YOY

Godawari Power And Ispat Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.73% YOY

Livemint

Godawari Power And Ispat Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.2% YoY & profit increased by 28.73% YoY

Godawari Power And Ispat Q4 Results Live

Godawari Power And Ispat Q4 Results Live : Godawari Power And Ispat declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 16.2% & the profit increased by 28.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.88% and the profit decreased by 4.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.13% q-o-q & increased by 15.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.97% q-o-q & increased by 32.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.45 for Q4 which increased by 25.96% Y-o-Y.

Godawari Power And Ispat has delivered 3.98% return in the last 1 week, 37.39% return in last 6 months and 23.43% YTD return.

Currently the Godawari Power And Ispat has a market cap of 12699.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of 950 & 355.1 respectively.

As of 22 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 22 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Godawari Power And Ispat Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1529.811308.92+16.88%1316.59+16.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total60.0352.6+14.13%51.75+15.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization36.7235.49+3.47%32.24+13.91%
Total Operating Expense1237.271013.5+22.08%1095.56+12.93%
Operating Income292.54295.42-0.97%221.03+32.35%
Net Income Before Taxes309.86296.44+4.53%238.81+29.75%
Net Income218.32229.26-4.77%169.59+28.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.4518.38-5.05%13.86+25.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹218.32Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1529.81Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.