Godawari Power And Ispat Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.73% YOY

Godawari Power And Ispat Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.2% YoY & profit increased by 28.73% YoY

Godawari Power And Ispat Q4 Results Live : Godawari Power And Ispat declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 16.2% & the profit increased by 28.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.88% and the profit decreased by 4.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.13% q-o-q & increased by 15.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.97% q-o-q & increased by 32.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹17.45 for Q4 which increased by 25.96% Y-o-Y.

Godawari Power And Ispat has delivered 3.98% return in the last 1 week, 37.39% return in last 6 months and 23.43% YTD return.

Currently the Godawari Power And Ispat has a market cap of ₹12699.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹950 & ₹355.1 respectively.

As of 22 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 22 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Godawari Power And Ispat Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1529.81 1308.92 +16.88% 1316.59 +16.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 60.03 52.6 +14.13% 51.75 +15.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 36.72 35.49 +3.47% 32.24 +13.91% Total Operating Expense 1237.27 1013.5 +22.08% 1095.56 +12.93% Operating Income 292.54 295.42 -0.97% 221.03 +32.35% Net Income Before Taxes 309.86 296.44 +4.53% 238.81 +29.75% Net Income 218.32 229.26 -4.77% 169.59 +28.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.45 18.38 -5.05% 13.86 +25.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹218.32Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1529.81Cr

