Godawari Power And Ispat Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 28.73% YOY

Godawari Power And Ispat Q4 Results Live : Godawari Power And Ispat declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 16.2% & the profit increased by 28.73% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 16.88% and the profit decreased by 4.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.13% q-o-q & increased by 15.99% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.97% q-o-q & increased by 32.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.45 for Q4 which increased by 25.96% Y-o-Y.
Godawari Power And Ispat has delivered 3.98% return in the last 1 week, 37.39% return in last 6 months and 23.43% YTD return.
Currently the Godawari Power And Ispat has a market cap of ₹12699.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹950 & ₹355.1 respectively.
As of 22 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 22 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Godawari Power And Ispat Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1529.81
|1308.92
|+16.88%
|1316.59
|+16.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|60.03
|52.6
|+14.13%
|51.75
|+15.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|36.72
|35.49
|+3.47%
|32.24
|+13.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|1237.27
|1013.5
|+22.08%
|1095.56
|+12.93%
|Operating Income
|292.54
|295.42
|-0.97%
|221.03
|+32.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|309.86
|296.44
|+4.53%
|238.81
|+29.75%
|Net Income
|218.32
|229.26
|-4.77%
|169.59
|+28.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.45
|18.38
|-5.05%
|13.86
|+25.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹218.32Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1529.81Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!