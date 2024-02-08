Godawari Power & Ispat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 79.46% YoY

Godawari Power & Ispat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.53% & the profit increased by 79.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.38% and the profit decreased by 10.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.26% q-o-q & increased by 8.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.55% q-o-q & increased by 110.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹18.38 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 86.03% Y-o-Y.
Godawari Power & Ispat has delivered 3.59% return in the last 1 week, 37.15% return in the last 6 months, and 1.82% YTD return.
Currently, Godawari Power & Ispat has a market cap of ₹10475.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹800 & ₹337.85 respectively.
Godawari Power & Ispat Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1308.92
|1291.04
|+1.38%
|1462.99
|-10.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|52.6
|50.94
|+3.26%
|48.36
|+8.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|35.49
|34.83
|+1.89%
|33.01
|+7.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|1013.5
|964.44
|+5.09%
|1322.91
|-23.39%
|Operating Income
|295.42
|326.6
|-9.55%
|140.08
|+110.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|296.44
|342.81
|-13.53%
|173.56
|+70.8%
|Net Income
|229.26
|256.87
|-10.75%
|127.75
|+79.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.38
|20.6
|-10.78%
|9.88
|+86.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹229.26Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1308.92Cr
