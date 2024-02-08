Godawari Power & Ispat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 79.46% YoY

Godawari Power & Ispat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.53% & the profit increased by 79.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.38% and the profit decreased by 10.75%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.26% q-o-q & increased by 8.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.55% q-o-q & increased by 110.89% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹18.38 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 86.03% Y-o-Y.

Godawari Power & Ispat has delivered 3.59% return in the last 1 week, 37.15% return in the last 6 months, and 1.82% YTD return.

Currently, Godawari Power & Ispat has a market cap of ₹10475.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹800 & ₹337.85 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Godawari Power & Ispat Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1308.92 1291.04 +1.38% 1462.99 -10.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 52.6 50.94 +3.26% 48.36 +8.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 35.49 34.83 +1.89% 33.01 +7.51% Total Operating Expense 1013.5 964.44 +5.09% 1322.91 -23.39% Operating Income 295.42 326.6 -9.55% 140.08 +110.89% Net Income Before Taxes 296.44 342.81 -13.53% 173.56 +70.8% Net Income 229.26 256.87 -10.75% 127.75 +79.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.38 20.6 -10.78% 9.88 +86.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹229.26Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1308.92Cr

