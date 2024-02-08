Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Godawari Power & Ispat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 79.46% YoY

Godawari Power & Ispat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 79.46% YoY

Livemint

Godawari Power & Ispat Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 10.53% YoY & Profit Increased by 79.46% YoY

Godawari Power & Ispat Q3 FY24 Results Live

Godawari Power & Ispat declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.53% & the profit increased by 79.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.38% and the profit decreased by 10.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.26% q-o-q & increased by 8.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.55% q-o-q & increased by 110.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.38 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 86.03% Y-o-Y.

Godawari Power & Ispat has delivered 3.59% return in the last 1 week, 37.15% return in the last 6 months, and 1.82% YTD return.

Currently, Godawari Power & Ispat has a market cap of 10475.92 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 800 & 337.85 respectively.

Godawari Power & Ispat Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1308.921291.04+1.38%1462.99-10.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total52.650.94+3.26%48.36+8.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization35.4934.83+1.89%33.01+7.51%
Total Operating Expense1013.5964.44+5.09%1322.91-23.39%
Operating Income295.42326.6-9.55%140.08+110.89%
Net Income Before Taxes296.44342.81-13.53%173.56+70.8%
Net Income229.26256.87-10.75%127.75+79.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.3820.6-10.78%9.88+86.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹229.26Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1308.92Cr

