Godfrey Phillips Q1 profit surges 68.61% to 220.97 crore

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:10 PM IST Livemint

  • Godfrey Phillips’ revenue from operations rose 26.84% to 1,245.39 crore during the June quarter as against 981.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Wednesday closed at 1,724.55 on BSE, up 2.21% from the previous close.

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Wednesday said its net profit surged 68.61% to 220.97 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24.

It had recorded a net profit of 131.05 crore during the April-June period of the previous fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

Godfrey Phillips’ revenue from operations rose 26.84% to 1,245.39 crore during the June quarter as against 981.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its total expenses were at 1,036.06 crore, up 25.5% in the first quarter of FY24.

The cigarette maker reported a total income in the June quarter at 1,298.08 crore, up 31.9%.

Revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products was 1,128.90 crore, up 28.7% during the April-June period. While revenue from retail and related products was 112.95 crore, up 8.08%, as against 104.50 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal, it said.

Godfrey Phillips also operates the convenience store chain 24Seven.

In the March quarter of fiscal year 2023, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd reported an increase of 6.41% in its consolidated net profit to 110.54 crore. Revenue from operations was up 14.33% to 968.40 crore during the March quarter as against 846.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Godfrey Phillips’ total expenses were at 869.01 crore, up 17.8% in Q4 of FY 23, as against 737.72 crore.

For the fiscal year ended March 2023, Godfrey Phillips India's net profit was up 38.52% at 606.82 crore. It had reported a net profit of 438.06 crore in the fiscal 2022.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 10:10 PM IST
