Godfrey Phillips Q1 profit surges 68.61% to 220.97 crore

In the March quarter of fiscal year 2023, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd reported an increase of 6.41% in its consolidated net profit to ₹110.54 crore. Revenue from operations was up 14.33% to ₹968.40 crore during the March quarter as against ₹846.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

