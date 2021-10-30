Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results / Godfrey Phillips Q2 profit rises 2% to 105 cr, revenue dips

Godfrey Phillips Q2 profit rises 2% to 105 cr, revenue dips

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at 772.72 crore as compared to 822.21 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
1 min read . 06:09 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Cigarettes, tobacco and related products clocked a revenue of 677.52 crore as compared to 749.24 crore in the year-ago quarter

Cigarettes manufacturer Godfrey Phillips India reported a 2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at 104.91 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 despite a dip in revenue. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 103.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, showed a regulatory filing by the company on Saturday.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at 772.72 crore, against 822.21 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, as revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products declined. This segment clocked a revenue of 677.52 crore as compared to 749.24 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company added.

Godfrey Phillips said its retail and related products segment had a revenue of 90.47 crore as against 70.97 crore in the same period last fiscal.

In the first half of the fiscal (H1) ended September 30, 2021, the company had a consolidated net profit of 217.31 crore as compared to 158.64 crore in the same period last fiscal, the filing said.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in H1 this fiscal stood at 1,508.21 crore as against 1,284.78 crore in the same period last year, GPI said.

