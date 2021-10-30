Godfrey Phillips Q2 profit rises 2% to 105 cr, revenue dips

Godfrey Phillips Q2 profit rises 2% to ₹105 cr, revenue dips1 min read . 06:09 PM IST
Cigarettes, tobacco and related products clocked a revenue of ₹677.52 crore as compared to ₹749.24 crore in the year-ago quarter
Cigarettes manufacturer Godfrey Phillips India reported a 2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹104.91 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 despite a dip in revenue. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹103.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, showed a regulatory filing by the company on Saturday.
Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹772.72 crore, against ₹822.21 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, as revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products declined. This segment clocked a revenue of ₹677.52 crore as compared to ₹749.24 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company added.
Godfrey Phillips said its retail and related products segment had a revenue of ₹90.47 crore as against ₹70.97 crore in the same period last fiscal.
In the first half of the fiscal (H1) ended September 30, 2021, the company had a consolidated net profit of ₹217.31 crore as compared to ₹158.64 crore in the same period last fiscal, the filing said.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in H1 this fiscal stood at ₹1,508.21 crore as against ₹1,284.78 crore in the same period last year, GPI said.
