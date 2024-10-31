Godrej Agrovet Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.57% YoY

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Results Live : Godrej Agrovet announced its Q2 results on 29 October 2024, reporting a mixed performance with revenue decreasing by 4.75% year-on-year, while profit rose by 6.57%. The company achieved a profit of ₹5.84 per share, reflecting a solid increase compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.17%, though profit saw a notable decline of 16.91%. The financials indicate a complex recovery phase, as the company navigates market challenges.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant reduction, declining by 12.38% quarter-on-quarter and 13.67% year-on-year. This cost management strategy may have contributed to the profit increase despite the revenue drop.

Operating income was reported down by 3.8% quarter-on-quarter but showed an impressive increase of 11.08% year-on-year, underscoring the operational resilience of Godrej Agrovet amidst fluctuating revenues.

Over the past week, Godrej Agrovet has delivered a return of -4.38%. However, the company has experienced a robust 30.75% return over the last six months and a year-to-date return of 27.63%, highlighting its strong recovery trajectory over a longer period.

Currently, Godrej Agrovet holds a market capitalization of ₹13,678.44 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹876.7 and a low of ₹461. This market performance reflects investor confidence, despite recent short-term volatility.

As of 31 October 2024, out of four analysts covering Godrej Agrovet, there is a diverse range of recommendations: one analyst rated it as a 'Sell', another as 'Hold', one as 'Buy', and one as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation suggests a 'Buy', indicating a generally optimistic outlook among market experts.

Godrej Agrovet Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2448.75 2350.75 +4.17% 2570.87 -4.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 122.95 140.32 -12.38% 142.42 -13.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 58.34 54.6 +6.85% 52.89 +10.3% Total Operating Expense 2283.74 2179.22 +4.8% 2422.32 -5.72% Operating Income 165.01 171.53 -3.8% 148.55 +11.08% Net Income Before Taxes 149.9 166.11 -9.76% 140.76 +6.49% Net Income 112.3 135.15 -16.91% 105.38 +6.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.84 7.03 -16.93% 5.48 +6.57%