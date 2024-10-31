Godrej Agrovet Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.57% YoY

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Results Live : Godrej Agrovet announced its Q2 results on 29 October 2024, reporting a mixed performance with revenue decreasing by 4.75% year-on-year, while profit rose by 6.57%. The company achieved a profit of ₹5.84 per share, reflecting a solid increase compared to the same quarter last year.
In contrast to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.17%, though profit saw a notable decline of 16.91%. The financials indicate a complex recovery phase, as the company navigates market challenges.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant reduction, declining by 12.38% quarter-on-quarter and 13.67% year-on-year. This cost management strategy may have contributed to the profit increase despite the revenue drop.
Operating income was reported down by 3.8% quarter-on-quarter but showed an impressive increase of 11.08% year-on-year, underscoring the operational resilience of Godrej Agrovet amidst fluctuating revenues.
Over the past week, Godrej Agrovet has delivered a return of -4.38%. However, the company has experienced a robust 30.75% return over the last six months and a year-to-date return of 27.63%, highlighting its strong recovery trajectory over a longer period.
Currently, Godrej Agrovet holds a market capitalization of ₹13,678.44 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹876.7 and a low of ₹461. This market performance reflects investor confidence, despite recent short-term volatility.
As of 31 October 2024, out of four analysts covering Godrej Agrovet, there is a diverse range of recommendations: one analyst rated it as a 'Sell', another as 'Hold', one as 'Buy', and one as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation suggests a 'Buy', indicating a generally optimistic outlook among market experts.
Godrej Agrovet Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2448.75
|2350.75
|+4.17%
|2570.87
|-4.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|122.95
|140.32
|-12.38%
|142.42
|-13.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|58.34
|54.6
|+6.85%
|52.89
|+10.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|2283.74
|2179.22
|+4.8%
|2422.32
|-5.72%
|Operating Income
|165.01
|171.53
|-3.8%
|148.55
|+11.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|149.9
|166.11
|-9.76%
|140.76
|+6.49%
|Net Income
|112.3
|135.15
|-16.91%
|105.38
|+6.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.84
|7.03
|-16.93%
|5.48
|+6.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹112.3Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2448.75Cr
