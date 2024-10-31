Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Godrej Agrovet Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.57% YoY

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.57% YoY

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 4.75% YoY & profit increased by 6.57% YoY.

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Results Live

Godrej Agrovet Q2 Results Live : Godrej Agrovet announced its Q2 results on 29 October 2024, reporting a mixed performance with revenue decreasing by 4.75% year-on-year, while profit rose by 6.57%. The company achieved a profit of 5.84 per share, reflecting a solid increase compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 4.17%, though profit saw a notable decline of 16.91%. The financials indicate a complex recovery phase, as the company navigates market challenges.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a significant reduction, declining by 12.38% quarter-on-quarter and 13.67% year-on-year. This cost management strategy may have contributed to the profit increase despite the revenue drop.

Operating income was reported down by 3.8% quarter-on-quarter but showed an impressive increase of 11.08% year-on-year, underscoring the operational resilience of Godrej Agrovet amidst fluctuating revenues.

Over the past week, Godrej Agrovet has delivered a return of -4.38%. However, the company has experienced a robust 30.75% return over the last six months and a year-to-date return of 27.63%, highlighting its strong recovery trajectory over a longer period.

Currently, Godrej Agrovet holds a market capitalization of 13,678.44 Crores, with a 52-week high of 876.7 and a low of 461. This market performance reflects investor confidence, despite recent short-term volatility.

As of 31 October 2024, out of four analysts covering Godrej Agrovet, there is a diverse range of recommendations: one analyst rated it as a 'Sell', another as 'Hold', one as 'Buy', and one as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation suggests a 'Buy', indicating a generally optimistic outlook among market experts.

Godrej Agrovet Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2448.752350.75+4.17%2570.87-4.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total122.95140.32-12.38%142.42-13.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization58.3454.6+6.85%52.89+10.3%
Total Operating Expense2283.742179.22+4.8%2422.32-5.72%
Operating Income165.01171.53-3.8%148.55+11.08%
Net Income Before Taxes149.9166.11-9.76%140.76+6.49%
Net Income112.3135.15-16.91%105.38+6.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.847.03-16.93%5.48+6.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹112.3Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2448.75Cr

