Godrej & Boyce targets a 15-20% domestic revenue growth in FY23

He said the company is confident to achieve the exports objective as "right now, the world is looking at a China -plus policy and therefore, a lot of manufacturing opportunities or orders are coming to India". Pithawala said there are scopes to grow in many categories where Godrej and Boyce has its presence. "For instance, refrigerator segment has 28 per cent penetration in the Indian market, while the same for air conditioners is around five-odd per cent. We expect lots of growth and expansion of businesses in tier II and III cities," he said, adding that intralogistics is also an area of focus.