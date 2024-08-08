Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 41.36% YOY

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results Live : Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.4% & the profit increased by 41.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.6% and the profit increased by 123.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.11% q-o-q & decreased by 3.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 139.42% q-o-q & increased by 25.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.54 for Q1 which increased by 24.29% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Consumer Products has delivered 4.38% return in the last 1 week, 21.48% return in last 6 months and 32.94% YTD return.

Currently the Godrej Consumer Products has a market cap of ₹153811.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1525 & ₹959.8 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 13 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Godrej Consumer Products Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3331.58 3385.61 -1.6% 3448.91 -3.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 610.4 629.99 -3.11% 634.37 -3.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 49.46 49.91 -0.9% 76.29 -35.17% Total Operating Expense 2675.12 5050.79 -47.04% 2925.15 -8.55% Operating Income 656.46 -1665.18 +139.42% 523.76 +25.34% Net Income Before Taxes 644.03 -1684.47 +138.23% 479.88 +34.21% Net Income 450.69 -1893.21 +123.81% 318.82 +41.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.54 -3.41 +233% 3.65 +24.29%