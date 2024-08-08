Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 41.36% YOY

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results Live : Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.4% & the profit increased by 41.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.6% and the profit increased by 123.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.11% q-o-q & decreased by 3.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 139.42% q-o-q & increased by 25.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.54 for Q1 which increased by 24.29% Y-o-Y.
Godrej Consumer Products has delivered 4.38% return in the last 1 week, 21.48% return in last 6 months and 32.94% YTD return.
Currently the Godrej Consumer Products has a market cap of ₹153811.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1525 & ₹959.8 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 13 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Godrej Consumer Products Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3331.58
|3385.61
|-1.6%
|3448.91
|-3.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|610.4
|629.99
|-3.11%
|634.37
|-3.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|49.46
|49.91
|-0.9%
|76.29
|-35.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|2675.12
|5050.79
|-47.04%
|2925.15
|-8.55%
|Operating Income
|656.46
|-1665.18
|+139.42%
|523.76
|+25.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|644.03
|-1684.47
|+138.23%
|479.88
|+34.21%
|Net Income
|450.69
|-1893.21
|+123.81%
|318.82
|+41.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.54
|-3.41
|+233%
|3.65
|+24.29%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess