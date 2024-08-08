Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 41.36% YOY

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.4% YoY & profit increased by 41.36% YoY

Published8 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results Live
Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results Live

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Results Live : Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.4% & the profit increased by 41.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.6% and the profit increased by 123.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.11% q-o-q & decreased by 3.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 139.42% q-o-q & increased by 25.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.54 for Q1 which increased by 24.29% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Consumer Products has delivered 4.38% return in the last 1 week, 21.48% return in last 6 months and 32.94% YTD return.

Currently the Godrej Consumer Products has a market cap of 153811.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1525 & 959.8 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 13 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Godrej Consumer Products Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3331.583385.61-1.6%3448.91-3.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total610.4629.99-3.11%634.37-3.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization49.4649.91-0.9%76.29-35.17%
Total Operating Expense2675.125050.79-47.04%2925.15-8.55%
Operating Income656.46-1665.18+139.42%523.76+25.34%
Net Income Before Taxes644.03-1684.47+138.23%479.88+34.21%
Net Income450.69-1893.21+123.81%318.82+41.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.54-3.41+233%3.65+24.29%
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
