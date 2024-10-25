Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 13.53% YOY

Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results Live : Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q2 results on 24 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 1.79% year-over-year (YoY) and a significant profit rise of 13.53%. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.05% and profit surged by 9.01%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 10.51% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), while they decreased by 3.84% compared to the same quarter last year. This reflects a strategic effort to control costs amidst growing revenues.

Operating income also showed positive momentum, increasing by 7.52% QoQ and 8.59% YoY, signaling effective management and operational efficiency during this quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.84, marking a 12.13% increase YoY, further underlining the company's robust financial performance.

However, despite these promising results, Godrej Consumer Products has experienced a -6.84% return in the last week. In contrast, the stock has shown a 4.44% return over the last six months and a notable 10.95% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹128387.2 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1541.85 and a low of ₹959.8, indicating a volatile but ultimately upward trend in the stock's performance.

As of 25 Oct, 2024, out of 32 analysts covering Godrej Consumer Products, the consensus recommendation leans towards a 'Buy', with 15 analysts recommending it as a strong buy, while only 2 analysts suggest selling.

Godrej Consumer Products Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3666.33 3331.58 +10.05% 3601.95 +1.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 674.56 610.4 +10.51% 701.52 -3.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 50.1 49.46 +1.29% 60.88 -17.71% Total Operating Expense 2960.53 2675.12 +10.67% 2951.98 +0.29% Operating Income 705.8 656.46 +7.52% 649.97 +8.59% Net Income Before Taxes 706.66 644.03 +9.72% 619.37 +14.09% Net Income 491.31 450.69 +9.01% 432.77 +13.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.84 4.54 +6.62% 4.32 +12.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹491.31Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹3666.33Cr

