Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 13.53% YOY

Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 13.53% YOY

Livemint

Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.79% YoY & profit increased by 13.53% YoY.

Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results Live

Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results Live : Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q2 results on 24 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 1.79% year-over-year (YoY) and a significant profit rise of 13.53%. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.05% and profit surged by 9.01%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 10.51% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), while they decreased by 3.84% compared to the same quarter last year. This reflects a strategic effort to control costs amidst growing revenues.

Operating income also showed positive momentum, increasing by 7.52% QoQ and 8.59% YoY, signaling effective management and operational efficiency during this quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.84, marking a 12.13% increase YoY, further underlining the company's robust financial performance.

However, despite these promising results, Godrej Consumer Products has experienced a -6.84% return in the last week. In contrast, the stock has shown a 4.44% return over the last six months and a notable 10.95% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 128387.2 Crore, with a 52-week high of 1541.85 and a low of 959.8, indicating a volatile but ultimately upward trend in the stock’s performance.

As of 25 Oct, 2024, out of 32 analysts covering Godrej Consumer Products, the consensus recommendation leans towards a 'Buy', with 15 analysts recommending it as a strong buy, while only 2 analysts suggest selling.

Godrej Consumer Products Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3666.333331.58+10.05%3601.95+1.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total674.56610.4+10.51%701.52-3.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization50.149.46+1.29%60.88-17.71%
Total Operating Expense2960.532675.12+10.67%2951.98+0.29%
Operating Income705.8656.46+7.52%649.97+8.59%
Net Income Before Taxes706.66644.03+9.72%619.37+14.09%
Net Income491.31450.69+9.01%432.77+13.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.844.54+6.62%4.32+12.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹491.31Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹3666.33Cr

