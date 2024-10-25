Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 13.53% YOY

Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results Live : Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q2 results on 24 Oct, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 1.79% year-over-year (YoY) and a significant profit rise of 13.53%. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.05% and profit surged by 9.01%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 10.51% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), while they decreased by 3.84% compared to the same quarter last year. This reflects a strategic effort to control costs amidst growing revenues.
Operating income also showed positive momentum, increasing by 7.52% QoQ and 8.59% YoY, signaling effective management and operational efficiency during this quarter.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.84, marking a 12.13% increase YoY, further underlining the company's robust financial performance.
However, despite these promising results, Godrej Consumer Products has experienced a -6.84% return in the last week. In contrast, the stock has shown a 4.44% return over the last six months and a notable 10.95% year-to-date return.
Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹128387.2 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1541.85 and a low of ₹959.8, indicating a volatile but ultimately upward trend in the stock’s performance.
As of 25 Oct, 2024, out of 32 analysts covering Godrej Consumer Products, the consensus recommendation leans towards a 'Buy', with 15 analysts recommending it as a strong buy, while only 2 analysts suggest selling.
Godrej Consumer Products Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3666.33
|3331.58
|+10.05%
|3601.95
|+1.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|674.56
|610.4
|+10.51%
|701.52
|-3.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|50.1
|49.46
|+1.29%
|60.88
|-17.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|2960.53
|2675.12
|+10.67%
|2951.98
|+0.29%
|Operating Income
|705.8
|656.46
|+7.52%
|649.97
|+8.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|706.66
|644.03
|+9.72%
|619.37
|+14.09%
|Net Income
|491.31
|450.69
|+9.01%
|432.77
|+13.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.84
|4.54
|+6.62%
|4.32
|+12.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹491.31Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹3666.33Cr
