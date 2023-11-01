Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Godrej Consumer Q2 results: Net profit at 432.77 crore, revenue comes in at 3,602 crore
Godrej Consumer Q2 results: Net profit at 432.77 crore, revenue comes in at 3,602 crore

Livemint

Godrej Consumer Q2: Company reported a net profit of 432.77 crore

Godrej Consumer Products reported a net profit of 432.77 crore in September

Godrej Consumer Q2: Company reported a net profit of 432.77 crore. Revenue stood at 3,602 crore in the September quarter of FY24.(More to come)

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 05:21 PM IST
