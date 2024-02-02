Godrej Consumer Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.36% YoY

Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.69% & the profit increased by 6.36% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.6% and the profit increased by 34.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.71% q-o-q & increased by 9.14% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 29.84% q-o-q & increased by 20.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.12% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Consumer Products has delivered 2.99% return in the last 1 week, 14.17% return in the last 6 months, and 2.92% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Godrej Consumer Products has a market cap of ₹119076.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1230 & ₹894.2 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Godrej Consumer Products Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3659.64 3601.95 +1.6% 3598.92 +1.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 619.35 701.52 -11.71% 567.5 +9.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 53.88 60.88 -11.5% 57.32 -6% Total Operating Expense 2815.69 2951.98 -4.62% 2896.19 -2.78% Operating Income 843.95 649.97 +29.84% 702.73 +20.1% Net Income Before Taxes 783.44 619.37 +26.49% 665.11 +17.79% Net Income 581.06 432.77 +34.27% 546.34 +6.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.73 4.32 +32.77% 5.4 +6.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹581.06Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3659.64Cr

