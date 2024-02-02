Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Godrej Consumer Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.36% YoY

Godrej Consumer Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.36% YoY

Godrej Consumer Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 1.69% YoY & Profit Increased by 6.36% YoY

Godrej Consumer Products Q3 FY24 Results Live

Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.69% & the profit increased by 6.36% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.6% and the profit increased by 34.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.71% q-o-q & increased by 9.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 29.84% q-o-q & increased by 20.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.12% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Consumer Products has delivered 2.99% return in the last 1 week, 14.17% return in the last 6 months, and 2.92% YTD return.

Currently, Godrej Consumer Products has a market cap of 119076.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1230 & 894.2 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Godrej Consumer Products Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3659.643601.95+1.6%3598.92+1.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total619.35701.52-11.71%567.5+9.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization53.8860.88-11.5%57.32-6%
Total Operating Expense2815.692951.98-4.62%2896.19-2.78%
Operating Income843.95649.97+29.84%702.73+20.1%
Net Income Before Taxes783.44619.37+26.49%665.11+17.79%
Net Income581.06432.77+34.27%546.34+6.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.734.32+32.77%5.4+6.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹581.06Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3659.64Cr

