Godrej Consumer Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.36% YoY

Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 1.69% & the profit increased by 6.36% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.6% and the profit increased by 34.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.71% q-o-q & increased by 9.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 29.84% q-o-q & increased by 20.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 6.12% Y-o-Y.
Godrej Consumer Products has delivered 2.99% return in the last 1 week, 14.17% return in the last 6 months, and 2.92% YTD return.
Currently, Godrej Consumer Products has a market cap of ₹119076.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1230 & ₹894.2 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 33 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Godrej Consumer Products Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3659.64
|3601.95
|+1.6%
|3598.92
|+1.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|619.35
|701.52
|-11.71%
|567.5
|+9.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|53.88
|60.88
|-11.5%
|57.32
|-6%
|Total Operating Expense
|2815.69
|2951.98
|-4.62%
|2896.19
|-2.78%
|Operating Income
|843.95
|649.97
|+29.84%
|702.73
|+20.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|783.44
|619.37
|+26.49%
|665.11
|+17.79%
|Net Income
|581.06
|432.77
|+34.27%
|546.34
|+6.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.73
|4.32
|+32.77%
|5.4
|+6.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹581.06Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3659.64Cr
