Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Results 2025:Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 2.97% & the profit decreased by 14.24% YoY. Profit at ₹498.31 crore and revenue at ₹3768.43 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.78% and the profit increased by 1.42%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.09% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.64% year-on-year.
The operating income was down by 2.48% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 18.44% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹4.91 for Q3, which decreased by 14.31% year-on-year.
Godrej Consumer Products has delivered -0.38% return in the last week, -22.63% return in the last 6 months, and 5.84% year-to-date return.
Currently, the Godrej Consumer Products has a market cap of ₹117154.9 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1541.85 & ₹1055.05 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 14 analysts have given Buy rating & 10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.
Godrej Consumer Products Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3768.43
|3666.33
|+2.78%
|3659.64
|+2.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|660.49
|674.56
|-2.09%
|619.35
|+6.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|61.89
|50.1
|+23.53%
|53.88
|+14.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|3080.12
|2960.53
|+4.04%
|2815.69
|+9.39%
|Operating Income
|688.31
|705.8
|-2.48%
|843.95
|-18.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|681.7
|706.66
|-3.53%
|783.44
|-12.99%
|Net Income
|498.31
|491.31
|+1.42%
|581.06
|-14.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.91
|4.84
|+1.45%
|5.73
|-14.31%
