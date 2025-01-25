Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 14.24% YOY

Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Results 2025:Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 2.97% & the profit decreased by 14.24% YoY. Profit at ₹498.31 crore and revenue at ₹3768.43 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.78% and the profit increased by 1.42%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.09% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.64% year-on-year.

Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 2.48% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 18.44% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is ₹4.91 for Q3, which decreased by 14.31% year-on-year.

Godrej Consumer Products has delivered -0.38% return in the last week, -22.63% return in the last 6 months, and 5.84% year-to-date return.

Currently, the Godrej Consumer Products has a market cap of ₹117154.9 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1541.85 & ₹1055.05 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 14 analysts have given Buy rating & 10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Godrej Consumer Products Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3768.43 3666.33 +2.78% 3659.64 +2.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 660.49 674.56 -2.09% 619.35 +6.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 61.89 50.1 +23.53% 53.88 +14.87% Total Operating Expense 3080.12 2960.53 +4.04% 2815.69 +9.39% Operating Income 688.31 705.8 -2.48% 843.95 -18.44% Net Income Before Taxes 681.7 706.66 -3.53% 783.44 -12.99% Net Income 498.31 491.31 +1.42% 581.06 -14.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.91 4.84 +1.45% 5.73 -14.31%

