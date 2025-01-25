Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 14.24% YOY

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:52 AM IST
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Results 2025:Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 2.97% & the profit decreased by 14.24% YoY. Profit at 498.31 crore and revenue at 3768.43 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.78% and the profit increased by 1.42%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.09% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 6.64% year-on-year.

Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 2.48% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 18.44% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 4.91 for Q3, which decreased by 14.31% year-on-year.

Godrej Consumer Products has delivered -0.38% return in the last week, -22.63% return in the last 6 months, and 5.84% year-to-date return.

Currently, the Godrej Consumer Products has a market cap of 117154.9 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1541.85 & 1055.05 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 14 analysts have given Buy rating & 10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

Godrej Consumer Products Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3768.433666.33+2.78%3659.64+2.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total660.49674.56-2.09%619.35+6.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization61.8950.1+23.53%53.88+14.87%
Total Operating Expense3080.122960.53+4.04%2815.69+9.39%
Operating Income688.31705.8-2.48%843.95-18.44%
Net Income Before Taxes681.7706.66-3.53%783.44-12.99%
Net Income498.31491.31+1.42%581.06-14.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.914.84+1.45%5.73-14.31%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹498.31Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹3768.43Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:52 AM IST
