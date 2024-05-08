Godrej Consumer Products Q4 results : loss at ₹1893.21Cr, Revenue increased by 5.8% YoY

Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Results Live : Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.8% YoY & the loss came at ₹1893.21cr.
It is noteworthy that Godrej Consumer Products had declared a profit of ₹452.14cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.72% q-o-q and increased by 19.94% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 297.31% q-o-q and decreased by 390.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-3.41 for Q4, which decreased by 174.35% Y-o-Y.
Godrej Consumer Products has delivered 3.96% return in the last 1 week, 21.94% return in the last 6 months, and 10.52% YTD return.
Currently, Godrej Consumer Products has a market cap of ₹127867.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1314.3 & ₹932.55 respectively.
As of 08 May, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 15 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024, was to Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹10.0. The record date for the dividend is 14 May, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 14 May, 2024.
Godrej Consumer Products Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3385.61
|3659.64
|-7.49%
|3200.16
|+5.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|629.99
|619.35
|+1.72%
|525.26
|+19.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|49.91
|53.88
|-7.37%
|68.59
|-27.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|5050.79
|2815.69
|+79.38%
|2626.11
|+92.33%
|Operating Income
|-1665.18
|843.95
|-297.31%
|574.05
|-390.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1684.47
|783.44
|-315.01%
|555.51
|-403.23%
|Net Income
|-1893.21
|581.06
|-425.82%
|452.14
|-518.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.41
|5.73
|-159.56%
|4.59
|-174.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1893.21Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3385.61Cr
