Godrej Consumer Products Q4 results : loss at ₹1893.21Cr, Revenue increased by 5.8% YoY

Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Results Live : Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.8% YoY & the loss came at ₹1893.21cr.

It is noteworthy that Godrej Consumer Products had declared a profit of ₹452.14cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.72% q-o-q and increased by 19.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 297.31% q-o-q and decreased by 390.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-3.41 for Q4, which decreased by 174.35% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Consumer Products has delivered 3.96% return in the last 1 week, 21.94% return in the last 6 months, and 10.52% YTD return.

Currently, Godrej Consumer Products has a market cap of ₹127867.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1314.3 & ₹932.55 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 15 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹10.0. The record date for the dividend is 14 May, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 14 May, 2024.

Godrej Consumer Products Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3385.61 3659.64 -7.49% 3200.16 +5.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 629.99 619.35 +1.72% 525.26 +19.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 49.91 53.88 -7.37% 68.59 -27.23% Total Operating Expense 5050.79 2815.69 +79.38% 2626.11 +92.33% Operating Income -1665.18 843.95 -297.31% 574.05 -390.08% Net Income Before Taxes -1684.47 783.44 -315.01% 555.51 -403.23% Net Income -1893.21 581.06 -425.82% 452.14 -518.72% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.41 5.73 -159.56% 4.59 -174.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1893.21Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3385.61Cr

