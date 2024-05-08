Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Godrej Consumer Products Q4 results : loss at 1893.21Cr, Revenue increased by 5.8% YoY

Godrej Consumer Products Q4 results : loss at ₹1893.21Cr, Revenue increased by 5.8% YoY

Livemint

Godrej Consumer Products Q4 results : Revenue increased by 5.8% YoY & loss at 1893.21Cr

Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Results Live

Godrej Consumer Products Q4 Results Live : Godrej Consumer Products declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.8% YoY & the loss came at 1893.21cr.

It is noteworthy that Godrej Consumer Products had declared a profit of 452.14cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.72% q-o-q and increased by 19.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 297.31% q-o-q and decreased by 390.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -3.41 for Q4, which decreased by 174.35% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Consumer Products has delivered 3.96% return in the last 1 week, 21.94% return in the last 6 months, and 10.52% YTD return.

Currently, Godrej Consumer Products has a market cap of 127867.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1314.3 & 932.55 respectively.

As of 08 May, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 12 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 15 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 10.0. The record date for the dividend is 14 May, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 14 May, 2024.

Godrej Consumer Products Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3385.613659.64-7.49%3200.16+5.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total629.99619.35+1.72%525.26+19.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization49.9153.88-7.37%68.59-27.23%
Total Operating Expense5050.792815.69+79.38%2626.11+92.33%
Operating Income-1665.18843.95-297.31%574.05-390.08%
Net Income Before Taxes-1684.47783.44-315.01%555.51-403.23%
Net Income-1893.21581.06-425.82%452.14-518.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.415.73-159.56%4.59-174.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1893.21Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3385.61Cr

