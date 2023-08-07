Hello User
Godrej Consumer Q1 results: Net profit falls 7.6% at 318.82 crore

Godrej Consumer Q1 results: Net profit falls 7.6% at 318.82 crore

1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 05:45 PM IST Livemint

  • Its total revenue stood at 3,448.91 crore, 10.36% up from 3,124.97 crore in the year-ago period

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Limited on Monday closed at 1,034, up 1.62%. Photo: Mint

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Monday said its consolidated net profit fell 7.6% at Rs 318.82 crore for the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2024 from 345.12 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Monday said its consolidated net profit fell 7.6% at Rs 318.82 crore for the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2024 from 345.12 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total revenue in the first quarter stood at 3,448.91 crore, 10.36% up from 3,124.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The total revenue in the first quarter stood at 3,448.91 crore, 10.36% up from 3,124.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The FMCG company reported 23.4% growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) at 642.8 crore, and EBIDTA margin at 18.6%, up 240 basis points from same quarter last year.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Limited on Monday closed at 1,034, up 1.62%.

For the financial year ended March 2023, GCPL's total revenue from operations stood at 13,315.97 crore.

On May 10, GCPL announced that it will raise 5,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.

In April, GCPL announced the acquisition of the FMCG business of Singhania-controlled Raymond along with brands Park Avenue, Kamasutra and Premium for 2,825 crore.

In June, the company appointed Aasif Malbari as chief financial officer (CFO).

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.