Godrej Consumer Q1 results: Net profit falls 7.6% at 318.82 crore

Godrej Consumer Q1 results: Net profit falls 7.6% at ₹318.82 crore1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Monday said its consolidated net profit fell 7.6% at Rs 318.82 crore for the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2024 from ₹345.12 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The total revenue in the first quarter stood at ₹3,448.91 crore, 10.36% up from ₹3,124.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
The FMCG company reported 23.4% growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) at ₹642.8 crore, and EBIDTA margin at 18.6%, up 240 basis points from same quarter last year.
Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Limited on Monday closed at ₹1,034, up 1.62%.
For the financial year ended March 2023, GCPL's total revenue from operations stood at ₹13,315.97 crore.
On May 10, GCPL announced that it will raise ₹5,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.
In April, GCPL announced the acquisition of the FMCG business of Singhania-controlled Raymond along with brands Park Avenue, Kamasutra and Premium for ₹2,825 crore.
In June, the company appointed Aasif Malbari as chief financial officer (CFO).