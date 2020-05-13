NEW DELHI : FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Wednesday reported an over 75 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹229.90 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020, hit by disruptions in sales amid the covid-19 outbreak.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹935.24 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, GCPL said in a BSE filing.

Its net sales were down 12.22 per cent to Rs 2,132.69 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹2,429.68 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

GCPL's total expenses were at ₹1,791.93 crore as against ₹1,974.73 crore, down 9.25 per cent.

Commenting on the results, GCPL Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej said: “This quarter was an unprecedented period due to the spread of the covid-19 pandemic across the globe, impacting all the geographies of our operations."

GCPL's India revenue rose 17.85 per cent to ₹1,113.94 crore during the January-March period from ₹1,356.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

“The spread of the virus and the eventual lockdown in many geographies of our operations resulted in virtually no sales in the later part of March 2020, significantly impacting our sales performance in the quarter. This resulted in a weak performance in our India business, although we have continued to gain market shares across categories," said Nisaba.

According to the company, its India business sales declined 18 per cent year-on-year, led by 15 per cent year-on-year decline in volume.

However, its revenue from Indonesian market moved up 8.94 per cent to ₹449.36 crore as compared to ₹412.47 crore in the year-ago period.

“In our international businesses, Indonesia continued its strong growth momentum with mid-single digit profitable constant currency sales growth in spite of the covid-19 crisis, driven by a consistent performance across categories and several go-to-market initiatives," she said.

Revenue from Africa (including Strength of Nature) market is down 17.55 at ₹484.03 crore as against ₹587.09 crore a year ago.

"In GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, Middle East), we witnessed a weak sales performance amidst disruptions caused by covid-19 in many of our countries of operations," Nisaba added.

While revenue from other markets was marginally down at ₹135.90 crore as against ₹136.74 crore in January-March of FY 2018-19.

According to the company, in view of lockdown in the country, operations in many of our locations (manufacturing, warehouses, offices, etc) are scaled down or shut down from second half of March 2020.

“Going forward, we are ramping up our supply chain operations and distribution, in line with the prescribed safety measures and easing of lockdowns in various countries. Since the situation is very dynamic, our teams are continuing to manage our business prudently, while assessing various scenarios for business recovery," she said.

“We will continue to focus on driving our market share and launch relevant innovations to enhance our competitiveness."

GCPL's profit before tax for the January-March quarter was 337.39 crore as against ₹500.57 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

"During the year to date, there has been sale of certain brands within the group’s entities that shall derive benefits of future tax deductions for the group. Consequently, a deferred tax asset amounting to 113.82 crore has been recognised in the consolidated financial results," it said

For the fiscal year 2019-20, GCPL’s net profit was ₹1,496.58 crore, down 36.08 per cent. It was ₹2,341.53 crore in the previous year.

Its net sales in the fiscal stood at ₹9,826.51 crore, down 3.86 per cent. It was ₹10,221.07 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday settled at ₹534.55 apiece on the BSE, up 3.24 per cent from their previous close.

