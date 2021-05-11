Godrej Consumer Products Limited on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹366 crore in the quarter ended 31 March, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹230 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said that its consolidated sale of products was up nearly 27% to ₹2,706 crore as against ₹2,133 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2020.

The company also appointed Sudhir Sitapati as MD & CEO with effect from 18 October, 2021. Sudhir Sitapati was ED, Foods & Refreshments at Hindustan Unilever Limited earlier.

Godrej Consumer also said that localised lockdowns could impact frontline servicing and replenishment of outlets. "Second wave could be a tailwind for the Hygiene (including Soaps) category and headwind for certain discretionary categories," it stated in a regulatory filing.

It also added that production was ramped up across manufacturing facilities. The company was 'operating with optimal levels of inventory across supply chain."

It also added that EBITDA margins in India stood at 22.6%, decrease of 500 bps year-on year driven by gross margins. Full-year EBITDA margins maintained at 26.5% on year-on-year basis.

On Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.81% higher at ₹715 apiece.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.