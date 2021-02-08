Godrej Consumer’s third quarter net profit jumps 13% to 502 crore

The category was largely hit in the first two quarters as consumers stayed indoors and avoided most discretionary personal care purchases. This trend subsequently reversed as movement stabilized and festivities prompted consumers to buy hair care products. “We continued to gain market share. Godrej Expert Rich Crème continues to perform well by leveraging do-it-yourself (DIY) trends and key influencer partnerships," the company said. Godrej’s household insect repellents business grew by 7%. “We delivered strong growth in aerosols, electric formats and non-mosquito portfolio, but a soft performance in burning formats and personal repellents. Our focus is to drive premiumization and innovation with the launch of Good knight Gold Flash, Good knight Smart Spray and Good knight Natural Neem products," the company said.