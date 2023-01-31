Home / Companies / Company Results /  Godrej Consumers profit up by 3.5% to 546.3 cr, revenue rises 9%
Godrej Consumers on Tuesday reported 3.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit to 546.3 crore in the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 527.6 crore in the year ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations was up by 9 per cent to 3,598.9 crore as against 3,302.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total expenses were higher at 2,969.52 crore as against 2,714.32 crore in the year ago period.

"We delivered an all-round performance in 3Q FY 2023. Overall sales grew by 9 per cent and we witnessed a sharp sequential uplift in underlying volume growth," GCPL Managing Director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati said.

The company had broad-based growth across geographies with India delivering double-digit sales growth of 11 per cent, he said.

Africa, USA and Middle East business continued its strong growth trajectory, growing at 14 per cent in rupee terms and 23 per cent in constant currency terms.

"Performance in our Indonesian business is gradually recovering, declining by 3 per cent in rupee and constant currency terms," Sitapati added.

 

