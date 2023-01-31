Godrej Consumers profit up by 3.5% to ₹546.3 cr, revenue rises 9%1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:32 PM IST
The consolidated revenue from operations was up by 9 per cent to ₹3,598.9 crore as against ₹3,302.6 crore
Godrej Consumers on Tuesday reported 3.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹546.3 crore in the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹527.6 crore in the year ago period.
