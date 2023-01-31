Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Godrej Consumers profit up by 3.5% to 546.3 cr, revenue rises 9%

Godrej Consumers profit up by 3.5% to 546.3 cr, revenue rises 9%

1 min read . 03:32 PM ISTJyoti Banthia
Domestic sales growth at Godrej Consumer Products was pulled down by its soaps business, whereas unfavourable currency movements hurt its international business sales growth when converted to rupees. Photo: Mint

The consolidated revenue from operations was up by 9 per cent to 3,598.9 crore as against 3,302.6 crore

Godrej Consumers on Tuesday reported 3.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit to 546.3 crore in the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 527.6 crore in the year ago period.

Godrej Consumers on Tuesday reported 3.5 per cent rise in consolidated profit to 546.3 crore in the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of 527.6 crore in the year ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations was up by 9 per cent to 3,598.9 crore as against 3,302.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The consolidated revenue from operations was up by 9 per cent to 3,598.9 crore as against 3,302.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Total expenses were higher at 2,969.52 crore as against 2,714.32 crore in the year ago period.

"We delivered an all-round performance in 3Q FY 2023. Overall sales grew by 9 per cent and we witnessed a sharp sequential uplift in underlying volume growth," GCPL Managing Director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati said.

The company had broad-based growth across geographies with India delivering double-digit sales growth of 11 per cent, he said.

Africa, USA and Middle East business continued its strong growth trajectory, growing at 14 per cent in rupee terms and 23 per cent in constant currency terms.

"Performance in our Indonesian business is gradually recovering, declining by 3 per cent in rupee and constant currency terms," Sitapati added.

 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP