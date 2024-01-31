Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Godrej Consumers Q3 Results: Net profit rises 6% YoY to 581 crore; EBITDA margin at 23%
BREAKING NEWS

Godrej Consumers Q3 Results: Net profit rises 6% YoY to 581 crore; EBITDA margin at 23%

Livemint

Godrej Consumers Q3 Results: Net profit rises 6% YoY to 581 crore; EBITDA margin at at 23%

Mint Image

Godrej Consumers Products released their Q3FY24 results on Wednesday and posted a 6% year-on-year increase in its net profit, which jumped to 581 crore from 546 crore reported during the same period last fiscal.

More to come….

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.