Godrej Industries Q1 result: profit falls by 40% to 106 crore

Diversified conglomerate Godrej Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹106 crore for the first quarter ended June, down 40% from ₹178 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations was down to ₹1,980 crore in Q1 FY21 from ₹2,845 crore in Q1 FY20. Total expenses, too, came down to ₹2,048 crore from ₹2,737 crore in the same period.

Godrej Industries said the results are not comparable with those of previous year in view of acquisitions and changes in the company's and group's shareholdings in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

The group's revenue from the chemicals segment was at ₹246 crore in the June quarter as compared to ₹399 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from animal feeds segment dipped to ₹748 crore from ₹885 crore. But vegetable oils segment revenue moved up at ₹261 crore from ₹247 crore in Q1 FY20.

However, revenue from real estate and property development was at ₹207 crore in Q1 FY21 from ₹729 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via