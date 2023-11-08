Godrej Industries Q2 Results: Net profit drops 44% YoY to ₹87 crore; board approves raising ₹1,500 crore
Godrej Industries’ board of directors, in its meeting held on November 8, has approved increasing the limit of issuing Commercial Papers by the company to ₹3,500 crore from existing limit of ₹2,500 crore.
Godrej Industries reported a sharp drop of 44.1% year-on-year (YoY) in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 at ₹87.3 crore. The company had posted a net profit of ₹156.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message