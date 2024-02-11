Godrej Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 66.17% YOY

Godrej Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.57% & the profit decreased by 66.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.83% and the profit increased by 21.89%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.8% q-o-q & increased by 22.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.25% q-o-q & decreased by 37.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.16 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 66.17% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Industries has delivered -3.69% return in the last 1 week, 72.3% return in last 6 months and 14.18% YTD return.

Currently the Godrej Industries has a market cap of ₹28620.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹911.95 & ₹395 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Godrej Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3590.08 3937.61 -8.83% 3842.55 -6.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 288.25 306 -5.8% 235.88 +22.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 95.61 89.3 +7.07% 77.93 +22.69% Total Operating Expense 3406.38 3761.4 -9.44% 3547.31 -3.97% Operating Income 183.7 176.21 +4.25% 295.24 -37.78% Net Income Before Taxes 215.83 240.4 -10.22% 460.33 -53.11% Net Income 106.41 87.3 +21.89% 314.58 -66.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.16 2.59 +22.01% 9.34 -66.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹106.41Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3590.08Cr

