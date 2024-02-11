Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Godrej Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 66.17% YOY

Godrej Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 66.17% YOY

Livemint

Godrej Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.57% YoY & profit decreased by 66.17% YoY

Godrej Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Godrej Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.57% & the profit decreased by 66.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.83% and the profit increased by 21.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.8% q-o-q & increased by 22.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.25% q-o-q & decreased by 37.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.16 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 66.17% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Industries has delivered -3.69% return in the last 1 week, 72.3% return in last 6 months and 14.18% YTD return.

Currently the Godrej Industries has a market cap of 28620.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 911.95 & 395 respectively.

Godrej Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3590.083937.61-8.83%3842.55-6.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total288.25306-5.8%235.88+22.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization95.6189.3+7.07%77.93+22.69%
Total Operating Expense3406.383761.4-9.44%3547.31-3.97%
Operating Income183.7176.21+4.25%295.24-37.78%
Net Income Before Taxes215.83240.4-10.22%460.33-53.11%
Net Income106.4187.3+21.89%314.58-66.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.162.59+22.01%9.34-66.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹106.41Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3590.08Cr

