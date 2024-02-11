Godrej Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 66.17% YOY

Godrej Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.57% & the profit decreased by 66.17% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.83% and the profit increased by 21.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.8% q-o-q & increased by 22.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.25% q-o-q & decreased by 37.78% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.16 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 66.17% Y-o-Y.
Godrej Industries has delivered -3.69% return in the last 1 week, 72.3% return in last 6 months and 14.18% YTD return.
Currently the Godrej Industries has a market cap of ₹28620.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹911.95 & ₹395 respectively.
Godrej Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3590.08
|3937.61
|-8.83%
|3842.55
|-6.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|288.25
|306
|-5.8%
|235.88
|+22.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|95.61
|89.3
|+7.07%
|77.93
|+22.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|3406.38
|3761.4
|-9.44%
|3547.31
|-3.97%
|Operating Income
|183.7
|176.21
|+4.25%
|295.24
|-37.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|215.83
|240.4
|-10.22%
|460.33
|-53.11%
|Net Income
|106.41
|87.3
|+21.89%
|314.58
|-66.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.16
|2.59
|+22.01%
|9.34
|-66.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹106.41Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3590.08Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!