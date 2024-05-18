Godrej Industries Q4 results : loss at ₹311.81Cr, Revenue decreased by 5.87% YoY

Godrej Industries Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 5.87% YoY & loss at ₹ 311.81Cr

Godrej Industries Q4 Results Live : Godrej Industries declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.87% & the loss came at ₹311.81cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Godrej Industries had declared a profit of ₹300.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.5% q-o-q & increased by 29.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 94.76% q-o-q & decreased by 31.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-9.26 for Q4 which decreased by 203.97% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Godrej Industries has delivered -4.94% return in the last 1 week, 19.75% return in the last 6 months, and 7.09% YTD return.

Currently, Godrej Industries has a market cap of ₹26840.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹990 & ₹458 respectively.

Godrej Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4567.27 3590.08 +27.22% 4852.11 -5.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 361.75 288.25 +25.5% 279.72 +29.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 100.27 95.61 +4.87% 79.38 +26.32% Total Operating Expense 4209.49 3406.38 +23.58% 4331.6 -2.82% Operating Income 357.78 183.7 +94.76% 520.51 -31.26% Net Income Before Taxes 122.34 215.83 -43.32% 678.73 -81.98% Net Income -311.81 106.41 -393.03% 300.09 -203.91% Diluted Normalized EPS -9.26 3.16 -393.04% 8.91 -203.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-311.81Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4567.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!