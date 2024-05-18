Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Godrej Industries Q4 results : loss at 311.81Cr, Revenue decreased by 5.87% YoY

Godrej Industries Q4 results : loss at ₹311.81Cr, Revenue decreased by 5.87% YoY

Livemint

Godrej Industries Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 5.87% YoY & loss at 311.81Cr

Godrej Industries Q4 Results Live

Godrej Industries Q4 Results Live : Godrej Industries declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.87% & the loss came at 311.81cr.

It is noteworthy that Godrej Industries had declared a profit of 300.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.5% q-o-q & increased by 29.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 94.76% q-o-q & decreased by 31.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -9.26 for Q4 which decreased by 203.97% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Industries has delivered -4.94% return in the last 1 week, 19.75% return in the last 6 months, and 7.09% YTD return.

Currently, Godrej Industries has a market cap of 26840.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of 990 & 458 respectively.

Godrej Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4567.273590.08+27.22%4852.11-5.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total361.75288.25+25.5%279.72+29.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization100.2795.61+4.87%79.38+26.32%
Total Operating Expense4209.493406.38+23.58%4331.6-2.82%
Operating Income357.78183.7+94.76%520.51-31.26%
Net Income Before Taxes122.34215.83-43.32%678.73-81.98%
Net Income-311.81106.41-393.03%300.09-203.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS-9.263.16-393.04%8.91-203.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-311.81Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4567.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.