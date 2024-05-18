Godrej Industries Q4 results : loss at ₹311.81Cr, Revenue decreased by 5.87% YoY

Godrej Industries Q4 Results Live : Godrej Industries declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.87% & the loss came at ₹311.81cr.
It is noteworthy that Godrej Industries had declared a profit of ₹300.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.5% q-o-q & increased by 29.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 94.76% q-o-q & decreased by 31.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-9.26 for Q4 which decreased by 203.97% Y-o-Y.
Godrej Industries has delivered -4.94% return in the last 1 week, 19.75% return in the last 6 months, and 7.09% YTD return.
Currently, Godrej Industries has a market cap of ₹26840.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹990 & ₹458 respectively.
Godrej Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4567.27
|3590.08
|+27.22%
|4852.11
|-5.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|361.75
|288.25
|+25.5%
|279.72
|+29.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|100.27
|95.61
|+4.87%
|79.38
|+26.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|4209.49
|3406.38
|+23.58%
|4331.6
|-2.82%
|Operating Income
|357.78
|183.7
|+94.76%
|520.51
|-31.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|122.34
|215.83
|-43.32%
|678.73
|-81.98%
|Net Income
|-311.81
|106.41
|-393.03%
|300.09
|-203.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-9.26
|3.16
|-393.04%
|8.91
|-203.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-311.81Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4567.27Cr
