Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 316.24% YOY

Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 21.05% YoY & profit increased by 316.24% YoY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live
Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live

Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live : Godrej Properties declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.05% & the profit increased by 316.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 48.18% and the profit increased by 10.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.93% q-o-q & increased by 66.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 232.84% q-o-q & increased by 9.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.7 for Q1 which increased by 307.41% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Properties has delivered 3.04% return in the last 1 week, 35.44% return in last 6 months and 59.91% YTD return.

Currently the Godrej Properties has a market cap of 89521.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3402.7 & 1495.3 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Godrej Properties Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7391426.09-48.18%936.09-21.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total98.73118.85-16.93%59.23+66.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.6416.08+3.48%6.93+140.12%
Total Operating Expense880.71319.42-33.25%1092.22-19.37%
Operating Income-141.7106.67-232.84%-156.13+9.24%
Net Income Before Taxes716.23600.99+19.18%192.92+271.26%
Net Income520.05471.26+10.35%124.94+316.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.716.95+10.32%4.59+307.41%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹520.05Cr
₹739Cr
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsGodrej Properties Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 316.24% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.75
    11:12 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -1.6 (-0.97%)

    Tata Power

    459.05
    11:12 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    5.4 (1.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    252.95
    11:12 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -0.9 (-0.35%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    343.05
    11:12 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    8.75 (2.62%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    PCBL

    353.20
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    28.15 (8.66%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    794.35
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    62.05 (8.47%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    831.70
    11:01 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    57.65 (7.45%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    365.80
    11:00 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    18.85 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue