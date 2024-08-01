Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 316.24% YOY

Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live : Godrej Properties declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.05% & the profit increased by 316.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 48.18% and the profit increased by 10.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.93% q-o-q & increased by 66.69% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was down by 232.84% q-o-q & increased by 9.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹18.7 for Q1 which increased by 307.41% Y-o-Y.
Godrej Properties has delivered 3.04% return in the last 1 week, 35.44% return in last 6 months and 59.91% YTD return.
Currently the Godrej Properties has a market cap of ₹89521.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3402.7 & ₹1495.3 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Godrej Properties Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|739
|1426.09
|-48.18%
|936.09
|-21.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|98.73
|118.85
|-16.93%
|59.23
|+66.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.64
|16.08
|+3.48%
|6.93
|+140.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|880.7
|1319.42
|-33.25%
|1092.22
|-19.37%
|Operating Income
|-141.7
|106.67
|-232.84%
|-156.13
|+9.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|716.23
|600.99
|+19.18%
|192.92
|+271.26%
|Net Income
|520.05
|471.26
|+10.35%
|124.94
|+316.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.7
|16.95
|+10.32%
|4.59
|+307.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹520.05Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹739Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar