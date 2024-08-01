Hello User
Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 316.24% YOY

Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 316.24% YOY

Livemint

Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 21.05% YoY & profit increased by 316.24% YoY

Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live

Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live : Godrej Properties declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.05% & the profit increased by 316.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 48.18% and the profit increased by 10.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.93% q-o-q & increased by 66.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 232.84% q-o-q & increased by 9.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.7 for Q1 which increased by 307.41% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Properties has delivered 3.04% return in the last 1 week, 35.44% return in last 6 months and 59.91% YTD return.

Currently the Godrej Properties has a market cap of 89521.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3402.7 & 1495.3 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Godrej Properties Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7391426.09-48.18%936.09-21.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total98.73118.85-16.93%59.23+66.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.6416.08+3.48%6.93+140.12%
Total Operating Expense880.71319.42-33.25%1092.22-19.37%
Operating Income-141.7106.67-232.84%-156.13+9.24%
Net Income Before Taxes716.23600.99+19.18%192.92+271.26%
Net Income520.05471.26+10.35%124.94+316.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.716.95+10.32%4.59+307.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹520.05Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹739Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

