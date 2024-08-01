Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 316.24% YOY

Godrej Properties Q1 Results Live : Godrej Properties declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 21.05% & the profit increased by 316.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 48.18% and the profit increased by 10.35%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 16.93% q-o-q & increased by 66.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 232.84% q-o-q & increased by 9.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹18.7 for Q1 which increased by 307.41% Y-o-Y.

Godrej Properties has delivered 3.04% return in the last 1 week, 35.44% return in last 6 months and 59.91% YTD return.

Currently the Godrej Properties has a market cap of ₹89521.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3402.7 & ₹1495.3 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Godrej Properties Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 739 1426.09 -48.18% 936.09 -21.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 98.73 118.85 -16.93% 59.23 +66.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.64 16.08 +3.48% 6.93 +140.12% Total Operating Expense 880.7 1319.42 -33.25% 1092.22 -19.37% Operating Income -141.7 106.67 -232.84% -156.13 +9.24% Net Income Before Taxes 716.23 600.99 +19.18% 192.92 +271.26% Net Income 520.05 471.26 +10.35% 124.94 +316.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.7 16.95 +10.32% 4.59 +307.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹520.05Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹739Cr

