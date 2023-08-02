Godrej Properties Q1 Results: Net profit surges 3-fold to ₹125 crore, sale bookings down 11% YoY2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:43 PM IST
The company also plans to raise ₹2,000 crore, in one or more tranche, through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bonds on private placement basis.
Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹124.94 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal, while sale bookings fell 11 per cent annually in April-June period to ₹2,254 crore.
